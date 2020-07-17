‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is a strange anime. You might initially get fooled by its childish innocence but that’s when its ecchi will come out of nowhere and knock you out. Simple with its plot and pretty archetypal with its characters, ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is nothing more than a feel-good adult anime. There may be nothing special about it but it’s still one of those pleasant time-killing anime that you thoroughly enjoy when you have nothing to do. With that said, if you have already started watching its first season, read on further to know all the details about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is scheduled to release on July 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Spoilers

‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ (‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Play’ in English) is a slice-of-life comedy anime that revolves around the misadventures of a titular character (Uzaki) and a young high school boy named Shinichi Sakurai. Shinichi Sakurai is a hot-headed boy who keeps his social life very limited and never goes out of his way to make new friends. Even on his first day of college, he intends to be all by himself and that’s when he runs into Uzaki-chan, a short and curvy young girl. Uzaki is always cheerful and she relentlessly follows Shinichi everywhere he goes.

For a while, she only watches him from a distance and observes how he spends all of his time alone. Out of pity, she decides to give him company even though Shinichi never asks for it. As a result, the mismatched couple spends all of its time together and get into unwanted awkward situations. And since Uzaki is too innocent to notice anything, it’s Shinichi who often lands in trouble.

The first two episodes are all about Shinichi’s initial experiences with Uzaki and her hilarious antics. But even after finding her very unusual, Shinichi avoids telling her anything and keeps his thoughts to himself. And maybe, just maybe, since he has been alone for so long, he probably even enjoys being around her. However, in the future, it seems very likely that either a romantic relationship will ensue between the two or Shinichi will get really sick of her annoying gimmicks. Either way, ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Play’ promises a whole lot of situational comedy in the episodes that lie ahead.

