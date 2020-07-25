Only two Ecchi anime seem to be doing well this season, and unsurprisingly, ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is one of them. The lighthearted rom-com anime has something for everyone. With a very simple storyline and even simpler characters, the anime fascinates you with its universal humor and not so over-the-top fan service. So regardless of what you prefer, you might want to give this one a shot. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of the next episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Spoilers

Shinichi Sakurai is an ordinary school kid who doesn’t really have a social and he’s fine with being alone all the time. On his first day of college, he runs into a cute, curvy girl named Uzaki, who also happens to be from his school. On the first day itself, Uzaki latches herself onto Shinichi and follows him everywhere he goes. Shinichi, at first, just dismisses her clingy behavior and believes that she’ll eventually stop following him. However, to his dismay, he is eventually proven wrong.

It all begins when, after their first encounter in college, Uzaki starts observing Shinichi from a distance. She notices that he hangs around the same spots every single day and stays all by himself. This goes on for weeks and she starts feeling bad for him. As a result, she gives him company, while Shinichi doesn’t care at all until Uzaki starts getting him into unwanted trouble. Uzaki seems to be too innocent to notice what’s going on around her, and because of this, its Shinichi who has to suffer the dire consequences of her decisions.

The initial episodes of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ revolve around Uzaki’s hilarious gimmicks and Shinichi’s reaction to them. But with so much going on, one can’t help but wonder when Shinichi will reach his breaking point. It seems possible that in the upcoming episodes, he’ll get tired of Uzaki pestering him all the time and he’ll finally ask her to leave. Or maybe, he’ll get so used to her presence that he’ll actually start liking her. Well, to know about the future of their relationship, make sure that you do stick with the first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’.

