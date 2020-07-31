‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is a fun Ecchi anime that does not really bring anything new to the table. However, we all have days when we want to simply lay back and watch something that does not involve too much of an intellectual investment. For days like these, the light-hearted themes and comedy of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ are perfect. With that said, for those who are already watching its first season, here are all the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fifth episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is scheduled to release on August 7, 2020.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Spoilers

‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ revolves around the day to snags of a titular character, Uzaki, and a regular high school boy named Shinichi Sakurai. On his first day of college itself, Shinichi runs into Uzaki, a curvy, cheerful girl he knew from school. The moment they meet, Uzaki shows signs of getting attached to him. Before he realizes it, she starts following him everywhere. Initially, Shinchi does not take her clingy behavior too seriously. But just when he starts believing that she’ll eventually lose interest in him, he is proven wrong.

All this begins when, right after their first encounter in college, Uzaki starts observing Shinichi from a distance. She not only notices that he slacks around at the same spots every single day but also realizes that he has no friends. After this goes on for months, she feels pity for him and decides to give him company. Although Shinichi never asked her to hang out with him, he does not complain and allows her to do what she wants.

The first few episodes ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ are all about Uzaki’s innocent yet hilarious gimmicks. Shinichi, who is always around her, feels embarrassed but he can’t help but play along with her eccentric behavior. However, with so much going on, how long will he be able to handle her presence. So things can head in two different directions for him. He may either be able to start enjoying her presence to an extent where he’ll fall for her and even date her. Or, he might later get sick of her inappropriate behavior and give up on her. Either way, the result of their mismatched personalities will be hilarious.

