‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is a sexy slice-of-life comedy that is heavily character-driven. So far, in its first season, its gags are just getting better with each episode and so are its gimmicky characters. Although it doesn’t really offer anything more than comedy, ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is the perfect anime for days when you just want to sit back and watch something light-hearted. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Spoilers

‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is all about the everyday troubles of a titular character named Uzaki, and a regular high school boy named Shinichi Sakurai who becomes her closest friend. The first episode shows how Shinichi runs into Uzaki, a curvy, vibrant who is from the same school as him. Right after they meet, Uzaki unknowingly starts trailing him everywhere. Before he knows it, Uzaki is everywhere with him. However, for a while, Chinichi simply chooses to ignore her clingy behavior and believes that she’ll soon make new friends and leave him alone. But soon, the closer she tries to get to him, the more he realizes that his life will never be the same.

It all begins when Uzaki first starts noticing from a distance. She realizes that Shinichi hangs out at the same spots of the college almost all the time and has no friends at all. As seasons change, Uzaki notices no changes in Shinichi’s activity and thus, she takes it upon herself to give him company and be his first friend. On the other hand, Shinichi never asks for her company but he doesn’t hate the fact that someone wants to be his friend.

The first few episodes ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ focus on all the different ways in which Uzaki manages to embarrass Shinichi in public places. Shinichi never complains as he knows that she’s only doing it out of innocence. However, one can’t help wonder how long will he be able to take her gimmicky behavior. For what we know, Shinichi might either accept her the way she even appreciates her presence even more or he might start despising her silliness. Whatever the result may be, the day to day gimmicks of Uzaki and Shinchi will always be hilarious.

