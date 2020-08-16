They say that the “horizons” of an introvert expand when he/she befriends an extrovert. But in the case of Shinichi Sakurai, that certainly does not happen. In fact, for him, becoming friends with buxom and extremely extroverted Uzaki turns out to be a disaster. ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ just walks you through these disasters and other day-t0-day snags of these two vibrant characters. And if you have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 7 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Spoilers

What would you do if you had a friend who unknowingly embarrasses you in public all the time? Sure, you want to get rid of him/her, but you clearly can’t because if you do, you’ll just be left alone. The main character of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!,’ Shinichi Sakurai, goes through something similar when he becomes friends with Uzaski Chan, a happy-go-lucky, silly girl who often lands herself in trouble. It all begins when Uzaki comes and greets him on their first day of college and Shinichi realizes that they went to the same school. With what follows, Uzaki starts believing that Shinichi is a very lonely boy and her company would do him some good. And so, she starts trailing him everywhere he goes.

At first, she watches him from a distance and notices how he hangs out around the same spots of their college, barely interacting with anyone. As seasons go by, Uzaki gets frustrated by his lonely endeavors and takes it upon herself to relieve home from it. Even though Shinichi never asks for her company, Uzaki starts tagging along with him. As their little adventure begins, Shinichi and Uzaki try virtual reality, play baseball, and even watch movies together. Unfortunately for Shinichi, with each of these things that they do together, Uzaki makes her fool out of herself in public, and in turn, she even embarrasses him.

With what follows, there comes a time when Uzaki goes as far as asking him if she can stay at his place since it is very close to their campus. Yet again, she does this in a restaurant and Shinichi becomes the center of attention all over again. The teasing and unintentional embarrassment continue and Shinchi gets even more annoyed every time. So the big question is—Till when will he stand her presence? Well, to know the answer to that, make sure that you do check out the next episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’.

