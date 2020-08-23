One of the best things about the weekend is that you get to spend some “me” time. Your days are devoid of any worries and you can just sit back, relax, and watch something that isn’t too taxing for your brain. For “off” days like these, ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is the perfect anime because it’s not thought-provoking in any way but is still funny and lighthearted enough to keep you entertained. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of the next episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 8 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Spoilers

The main character of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is Shinichi Sakurai, a loner who likes being all by himself. But when a cute, curvy girl named Uzaki enters his life and starts trailing him everywhere he goes, his life as a loner completely changes. It all kicks off on the first day of college when Uzaki comes up to him and introduces herself. Shinichi is able to recall her from school and for a few brief moments, he’s quite pleased to see her. However, with what follows, Uzaki simply assumes that Shinichi would love to have someone by his side all the time and so she starts following him everywhere he goes.

Before deciding to give her company, she first watches him from a distance and observes how he is alone almost all the time. As time goes by, Uzaki’s concerns about Shinichi’s loneliness continue growing. Shinichi never asks her to be with him all the time, but she still thinks that she might do him some good by giving him company. And with this, Shinichi’s adventure, or I’d rather say misadventure, begins.

Then comes a time when Uzaki does not even feel shy about moving into his place because it’s extremely close to the college. And so, she asks him if she can move in with him. Since she does this in a public place, Shinichi is, as always, left embarrassed but Uzaki still does not rest. With what follows, Uzaki relentlessly teases him in public and unintentionally embarrasses him. And as a viewer, while you watch Shinichi struggling to deal with Uzaki’s behavior, you can’t help but wonder—how long will he last?

