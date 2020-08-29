‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is a surprisingly good comedy anime. It initially started off as your generic rom-com romp, but with time, its comedy just got better and its characters, zanier. Especially for the ones who have read the original manga, the anime not only proves to be a very loyal adaptation of the source but even its animation style is somewhat similar to the original manga. So if you haven’t started watching it yet, check it out before it reaches its finale. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The ninth episode of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is scheduled to release on September 4, 2020.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 9 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Spoilers

It all begins when Shinchi, a happy loner attends the first day of college and runs into an old school mate, Uzaki. Uzaki initially does not cling on to him and only introduces herself as one of his previous classmates. Moments after this brief introduction, both of them walk their own paths. But as time goes by, Uzaki starts noticing Shinichi from a distance. She gets acutely distressed by his loner tendencies and just observes him spending all of his time alone. As seasons go by, almost nothing about Shinichi changes and he goes on hanging out at the same spot all by himself. And then finally, comes a time when Uzaki decides to finally give him some company. Although he never asks for it, she tags along with him and goes everywhere with him.

Shinichi never complains about having her around, but to his dismay, she constantly lands him in some very embarrassing situations. Although, for the most part, she does it unknowingly, it’s always Shinichi who suffers because of her eccentric mindless acts. There also comes a time when they get so close to one another that they Uzaki even asks him is she can move into his place just because it is closer to their college. Unfortunately for Uzaki, she does this in a public restaurant due to which he gets weird stares from everyone around and even the owner of the restaurant smirks at him. Along with this, Uzaki never misses out on the opportunity of teasing him regardless of where they are. Now Shinichi may be a loner who does not talk much, but as a viewer, you can’t help but wonder how long will he be able to tolerate Uzaki’s gimmicks. Well, to know the answer to that, make sure that you do check out the next episode.

