In this week’s ‘Welcome to Plathville’, season 2 episode 6 sees Ethan and Olivia working on their marital issues. Kim and Barry miss Joshua and hope that they can one day bridge the distance between them and the older kids. Max and Moriah clearly like each other but are hanging out as friends for the present. Moriah has her first kiss. We’ve covered the episode in more detail in the recap section. But before you get to that, let’s take a quick look at what’s brewing in the upcoming next episode. Here is a short preview of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 7.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 7 premieres on December 22, 2020, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT.

Where to Stream Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

The simplest way to watch the latest episode of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 is by tuning in to TLC at the above-mentioned time slot. All you need is an active cable subscription. New episodes are released every week on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET. You can also stream the already released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched the cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 7 is titled ‘The Open Road’ and the official synopsis, as provided by TLC, is as follows – “Lydia confides in Kim about her secret crush. Ethan jets off to Los Angeles to meet up with Olivia for a much-needed vacation away from Cairo, Georgia. Then, Lydia is in for some surprises when she joins Moriah for a girls’ night.”

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 6 is titled ‘A Moment of Doubt’. Ethan and Olivia’s marriage is on the rocks but they decide that getting matching couples tattoos would be helpful in bringing them closer. When it’s actually time to get the tattoos though, Ethan is evidently not into it but gets coerced to get inked by Olivia. Barry and Kim remember their son Joshua who died as a baby when Kim ran over him accidentally. Plath parents want to find a way to make up with their older children. Max and Moriah are hanging out as friends and he insists that he wants to meet her family. But then they dance together and Max kisses Moriah. It’s her first kiss and she is awkwardly paralyzed. What’s even odder is that they are made to pray afterward.

