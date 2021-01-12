Produced by Toei Animation, ‘World Trigger’ or ‘Wārudo Torigā’ is a science fiction Shonen anime with grand concepts, interesting characters, and an engaging plotline. The story is mostly set in the fictional Mikado City, where one day suddenly, an interdimensional rift opens up. From it, monsters called Neighbors start pouring in. Initially, humans have no idea how to fight this alien adversary as their weapons prove to be ineffective against the enemy. At that darkest hour, a beacon of light appears in the form of a clandestine organization called the National Defense Agency, or “Border.” They have acquired the Neighbor technology and start using weapons known as the Triggers, with which they pushed the Neighbors back.

The story centers around Osamu Mikumo, a high-school student who is currently training to be a Border operative. One day, a white-haired boy named Yūma Kuga joins Osamu’s school. Yūma saves Osamu and some other boys from his school from a Neighbor monster, and Osamu discovers that this strange boy is actually a humanoid Neighbor. Now, Osamu must try his best to keep his new friend safe from Border. The anime originally premiered on October 5, 2014. The first season concluded on April 3, 2016. Over four years later, the popular anime returned with its 2nd season on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘World Trigger.’

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of ‘World Trigger’ is set to premiere on January 17, 2021, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation block. Morio Hatano replaced Kouji Ogawa as the series director for the 2nd season. Hiroyuki Yoshino returned to serve as the scriptwriter. Kenji Kawai provided the music, and Toshihisa Kaiya handled the character designs. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a boy band from South Korea, performed the opening theme track for season 2, “Force,” while rock group Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai sang the ending theme track, “Mirai Eigō.”

Where to Watch World Trigger with English Dub Online?

Episodes of Season 2 with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Europe. In France, the 2nd season is simulcast on Anime Digital Network. In Japan, the season can be viewed on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the season 2 premiere, Gatlin of the Galopoula Expedition Force leads an attack to Earth to damage Border’s offensive abilities. They target the Expedition Force#Expedition Ship. Dressed as Idra, Gatlin, along with Orkan and Wen Sō, infiltrates into the Border headquarters. Jin tries to intercept, but the intruders successfully evade his attack, making Jin realize that the enemies have gotten information from Aftokrator. The episode ends as Wen Sō tells the other two to go forward while she takes care of Nasu and Kumagai. In episode 2, we might find out whether the Galopoula soldiers were successful in their mission or Border operatives manage to thwart their attempt.

