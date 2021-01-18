Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, ‘World Trigger’ is a hard science fiction anime that tells the story of the fictional Mikado City, which is suddenly invaded by monsters called Neighbors through an interdimensional rift. Initially, humans have no idea how to stop the attack as their conventional weapons don’t work against the Neighbors. It is only when they start using Neighbor weapons known as the Triggers that they start winning battles. A mysterious organization called Border is leading humanity in this war. The story begins when a Neighbor boy named Yūma Kuga comes to Mikado City and starts attending school. The anime originally premiered on October 5, 2014. The first season concluded on April 3, 2016. Over four years later, the popular anime returned with its 2nd season on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘World Trigger.’

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘World Trigger’ Season 2 Episode 3 is set to premiere on January 24, 2021, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation block. Morio Hatano replaced Kouji Ogawa as the series director for the 2nd season. Hiroyuki Yoshino returned to serve as the scriptwriter. Kenji Kawai provided the music, and Toshihisa Kaiya handled the character designs. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a boy band from South Korea, performed the opening theme track for season 2, “Force,” while rock group Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai sang the ending theme track, “Mirai Eigō.”

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 2 Online?

Episodes of Season 2 with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Europe. In France, the 2nd season is simulcast on Anime Digital Network. In Japan, the season can be viewed on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2 of season 2, the attack from the Galopoula Expedition Force continues. Wen Sō stays behind and starts fighting with Nasu and Kumagai, while Gatlin and Orkan proceed towards the Expedition Force#Expedition Ship. When the Galopoula soldiers arrive where the ship is, they discover that four Border operatives are waiting for them. Outside, fighting further intensifies as Galopoula sends more dogs through the rifts. In episode 3, the outcome of this Galopoula invasion might be revealed.

