‘World Trigger’ or ‘Wārudo Torigā’ is a hard science fiction anime developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara. It is predominantly set in the fictional Mikado City. The story begins when Mikado is suddenly attacked by monsters called Neighbors through an interdimensional rift. Initially, the humans have no way to fight back, as the conventional weapons prove to be completely ineffective against the invaders. But then they embrace the Neighbor technology and start using weapons known as the Triggers. This helps humans in turning the tide of the war. Season 1 of ‘World Trigger’ aired from October 5, 2014, to April 3, 2016. The second season premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘World Trigger’ Season 2 Episode 4 is set to premiere on January 31, 2021, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation block. Toei Animation developed the anime. Morio Hatano replaced Kouji Ogawa as the series director for the 2nd season. Hiroyuki Yoshino returned to serve as the scriptwriter. Kenji Kawai provided the music, and Toshihisa Kaiya handled the character designs. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a boy band from South Korea, performed the opening theme track for season 2, “Force,” while rock group Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai sang the ending theme track, “Mirai Eigō.”

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 2 Online?

Episodes of Season 2 with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Europe. In France, the 2nd season is simulcast on Anime Digital Network. In Japan, the season can be viewed on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Kitora and Kuroe gain an initial advantage over the Trion soldier’s ace. Yomi picks a new ace, but the Border forces soon recognize it. During the ensuing fight, Yomi correctly predicts Kuroe’s movements and injures her. Kitora tells her friend and partner that they need to work together to defeat the ace.

Inside the facility, the fight between Wen Sō and Border operatives Nasu and Kumagai intensifies. Wen Sō creates several clones of herself to attack, but Nasu and Kumagai defeat her with Kikuchihara’s help. Gin’s Black Trigger takes down Koskero. The episode ends as the four Border operatives engaging Gatlin and Orkan begin to gain the upper hand. In episode 4, the battle between Border operatives and the Galopoula expedition force might finally end. A treaty might be arranged between the Tamakoma Branch of Border and the interdimensional nation.

