Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, ‘World Trigger’ is a hard sci-fi anime that primarily revolves around an interdimensional war. When the fictional Mikado City gets attacked by monsters known as Neighbors from another dimension, an enigmatic organization called Border emerges to protect humanity. As ordinary weapons do not affect the Neighbors, Border starts using devices known as Triggers, developed with Neighbor technology. Soon, the course of the war begins changing. Season 1 of ‘World Trigger’ aired from October 5, 2014, to April 3, 2016. The second season premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘World Trigger’ Season 2 episode 5 is set to premiere on February 7, 2021, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation block. Toei Animation developed the anime. Morio Hatano replaced Kouji Ogawa as the series director for the 2nd season. Hiroyuki Yoshino returned to serve as the scriptwriter. Kenji Kawai provided the music, and Toshihisa Kaiya handled the character designs. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a boy band from South Korea, performed the opening theme track for season 2, “Force,” while rock group Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai sang the ending theme track, “Mirai Eigō.”

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 2 Online?

Episodes of Season 2 with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Europe. In France, the 2nd season is simulcast on Anime Digital Network. In Japan, the season can be viewed on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

At the beginning of episode 4, only Captain Gatlin and Orkan among the Galopoula Expedition Force are still fighting. But their opponents, Tachikawa, Kazama, Konami, and Murakami, steadily gain the upper hand. Kazama loses an arm in his fight with Orkan but ultimately defeats the Galopoula soldier and forces him to bail out.

Gatlin makes one last desperate attempt to destroy the ship, but Tachikawa defeats him by letting Konami bisect both of them. Later, Hyuse learns from Reghindetz that Aftokrator has abandoned him. in episode 5, Hyuse might join Border.

