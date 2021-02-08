‘World Trigger’ is a hard sci-fi anime that tells the story of a world which gets invaded by interdimensional beings known as Neighbors. When the conventional human weapons prove ineffective against the invaders, a mysterious organization named Border began using a special group of weapons made from the Neighbor technology, called Triggers. With these new tools, Border soon begins to push back the invaders. The show begins with Yūma Kuga’s arrival on earth and enrolling at Osamu Mikumo’s school.

Season 1 of ‘World Trigger’ aired from October 5, 2014, to April 3, 2016. Its immense popularity ensured that the show would receive a 2nd season, which premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘World Trigger’ Season 2 episode 6 is set to premiere on February 14, 2021, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation block. Toei Animation developed the anime. Morio Hatano replaced Kouji Ogawa as the series director for the 2nd season. Hiroyuki Yoshino returned to serve as the scriptwriter. Kenji Kawai provided the music, and Toshihisa Kaiya handled the character designs. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a boy band from South Korea, performed the opening theme track for season 2, “Force,” while rock group Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai sang the ending theme track, “Mirai Eigō.”

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 2 Online?

Episodes of Season 2 with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Europe. In France, the 2nd season is simulcast on Anime Digital Network. In Japan, the season can be viewed on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 5 marks the first prominent appearance of the show’s two main characters, Yūma Kuga and Osamu Mikumo. Tamakoma 2, the B-rank unit comprised of Osamu, Yūma, Chika, and Shiori, gets ready to compete in the 5th round of B-Rank Battles against, Katori Unit and Kakizaki Unit. The Kakizaki Unit members hope that they will finally register a win, while an argument breaks out between Katori and Wakamura.’

The 3-way battle takes place in an industrial area. Katori Unit begins by attacking Tamakoma 2, while Kakizaki Unit decides to wait. As the situation worsens for Katori Unit, they attempt to retreat but are intercepted by Kakizaki Unit. Osamu and Yūma attack Kakizaki Unit, trying to trap Kakizaki and his team between themselves and Katori Unit. After the battle intensifies, each team decides to disengage and temporarily put some distance between themselves and the other two teams. In episode 6, Chika might prove how terrifyingly effective she is as a sniper. This might lead to the other two teams making a desperate attempt to take her out.

Read More: Best Sci-Fi Shows of All Time