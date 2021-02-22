Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, ‘World Trigger’ is a hard sci-fi anime. The story is set in a world that is invaded by interdimensional beings known as the “Neighbors.” Initially, humanity has no way to defend itself. A mysterious organization subsequently emerges that fights the enemy with the eponymous weapons, built with the Neighbor technology. With these weapons, Earth finally manages to turn the tide of the war.

Season 1 of ‘World Trigger’ aired from October 5, 2014, to April 3, 2016. Its immense popularity ensured that the show would receive a 2nd season, which premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘World Trigger’ Season 2 episode 7 is set to premiere on February 28, 2021, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation block. It was meant to air on February 14 but was postponed, and a special program about the February 13 Fukushima earthquake aired in its stead. Toei Animation developed the anime. Morio Hatano replaced Kouji Ogawa as the series director for the 2nd season. Hiroyuki Yoshino returned to serve as the scriptwriter. Kenji Kawai provided the music, and Toshihisa Kaiya handled the character designs. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a boy band from South Korea, performed the opening theme track for season 2, “Force,” while rock group Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai sang the ending theme track, “Mirai Eigō.”

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 2 Online?

Episodes of Season 2 with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Europe. In France, the 2nd season is simulcast on Anime Digital Network. In Japan, the season can be viewed on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Tamakoma 2 effectively introduces their sniper into the game. Chika fires her cannon not to score but to flush the other two teams out. And the plan works. Both Kakizaki and Katori Units realize that the sniper poses an immediate danger, and they have to take her out. That means that they have to venture into the area where Yūma Kuga and Osamu Mikumo are waiting for them. Kakizaki and Katori simultaneously decide that they need to collaborate to defeat the immense power that Tamakoma 2 possesses.

Kakizaki and Katori Units attack different sections of Tamakoma 2’s stronghold, seemingly forcing Yūma and Osamu to engage their enemies separately. The plan seems to work initially, as Yūma takes on Kakizaki Unit and Osamu fights Katori Unit. But Tamakoma 2 seems to have been anticipating this. With Chika’s help, Yūma neutralizes Kotarō. Believing that they have an easier target in Osamu, Katori Unit aggressively pursues him through the wired zones. When Osamu fires vibrant red spiders, Katori ends up tripping over a camouflaged wire. Chika fires a lead bullet, trapping her leg. Katori has no choice but to cut it off and temporarily retreat with Miura.

Kakizaki lets Teruya go directly after Chika while he fights Yūma. The Kakizaki Unit captain is at a serious disadvantage with one of his arms missing. Realizing that he is going to lose the fight, Kakizaki grabs Yūma as the latter impales him. As Kakizaki’s trion body begins to disintegrate, he shoots Yūma at point-blank range, declaring that he doesn’t intend to lose at all. In episode 7, it might be revealed whether Yūma stays in the game or is forced to bail out.

