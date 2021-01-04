Based on a manga series written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, ‘Yakusoku no Neverland’ is a dystopian horror anime that has garnered widespread response since its release. It revolves around a group of orphan children residing in Grace Field House. Although they can’t go outside of the remote and enclosed orphanage, the young boys and girls have seemingly perfect lives, filled with great food, laughter, and each other’s companionships. They are looked after by a woman named Isabella, whom they all referred to as “Mom.”

However, it is soon revealed that they are actually being raised to be eventually served as food to monsters. After discovering this, the three brightest children, Emma, Norman, and Ray, decide to escape and take as many of their foster siblings as they can. Season 1 of the anime aired from January 11, 2019, to March 29, 2019. Here is what we know about the premiere episode of season 2.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 1st episode of season 2 of ‘Yakusoku no Neverland’ is set to premiere on January 8, 2021. Mamoru Kanbe directed the anime, with Kaiu Shirai serving as the main writer in the 2nd season. CloverWorks Studios have developed the anime. Kiro Akiyama’s “Identity” and Myuk’s “Maho” are slated to be used as opening and ending themes for season 2, respectively.

Where to Watch The Promised Neverland English Dub Online?

Season 1 of ‘Yakusoku no Neverland’ is available on Netflix. Viewers also can watch it on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Funimation, and Hidive. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, you can catch it on AnimeLab.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Spoilers

In the penultimate episode of season 1, Emma convinces Ray to abandon his plan of self-sacrificing, giving him the details of the second plan that Norman made. With the help of other children, she prepares a decoy and sets the orphanage on fire. When Isabella comes, Emma pretends that Ray has set himself on fire. While the older woman is distracted, Emma slices out the ear with the tracker and makes her escape. In the woods beside the orphanage, she reunites with Ray and other children. Isabella eventually realizes what has happened and discovers that the fleeing 15 children have left those who are under age 5 behind. While Emma wanted to take all, she had to be pragmatic. As the children prepare to cross the cliff, she promises Ray that they will return and free the younger children before they are harvested or taken to be killed. She also has plans to rescue children from other plantations.

Isabella arrives right before Emma, the last among the children, is about to cross the cliff. Accepting defeat, she removes the evidence of their escape and assures Phil, the only child under age 5 who knows the truth, that his foster siblings are safe. The episode ends as the 15 children witness sunrise for the first time outside of the orphanage.

