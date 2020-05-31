‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ has been making waves in the anime community, especially amongst those who love slice-of-life shows. What makes it so special is its contemplative realism which only comes from the internal conflicts of its characters. There’s no on-screen action but the behavior of the characters makes it pretty evident what they’re going through. Just like real-life, it tells its story through the perspective of its characters instead of overly explaining what’s going.

Although it isn’t for everyone, ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ is certainly one of the best slice-of-life shows of this season. Its last few episodes will certainly make some major revelations about its complex characters. So to ensure that you don’t miss out on what lies ahead, here are all the details of its upcoming episode.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Doga Kobo Studio (‘New Game‘, ‘Gabriel DropOut‘), the first season of ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ Episode 10 is scheduled to release on June 8, 2020.

Where to Watch Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 10 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 10 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the 9th episode of season 1, Christmas seems to be around the corner, and Rikou makes preparations for a party. In the meantime, Rou apologizes for how he behaved with Shinako, and Shinako accepts it. She even shows up at his home later and cooks food for him. For a moment, she even gets carried away by his sweet talk and allows him to draw a portrait of her. But when things get awkward between them, she walks out of his home. While she confronts the memories of her past again, Rikou finds it really hard to completely forget what he feels about Shinako and even fails to gather the courage to tell her all about it. But, fortunately for him, he’s now finally doing well in life and also seems to have a knack for photography.

In the next episode, we can either expect Rikou’s Christmas party to happen or we can at least expect Rikou to make some relevant arrangements for the party. Now that both Shinako and Haru are going to show up for it, things might get really complicated at the party and either one of them might even blurt out all the secrets they’ve been suppressing. Haru seems to be a little distant from Rikou lately, but as revealed in episode 9, she still stalks him all the time and worries about him. So it is possible that in the next few episodes of this season, she might actually ask him out. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

