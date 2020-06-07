‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ follows the ordinary lives of three ordinary people—Rikou, Shinako, and Haru. With slow progressions in its storyline, it focuses primarily on the development of its multi-layered characters and highlights their day-to-day struggles. For most viewers, this may initially seem a little boring but the more you observe the lives of these characters, the more you find their problems relatable. That’s when it hits out that ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ easily has the potential to be amongst the best offerings of the slice-of-life genre. For those who have been following its first season all this while, here are all the details about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Doga Kobo Studio (‘New Game‘, ‘Gabriel DropOut‘), the first season of ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ Episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 15, 2020.

Where to Watch Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 11 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 11 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Things begin to change a little in the 10th episode of ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’. While Haru struggles to get Rikou’s attention, Rikou and Shinako share some moments of togetherness which hint that they’ll eventually start dating. However, on the contrary, what’s going on between them seems to be far too complex to be sorted out so soon. So the big question here is: Will they end up together in the next two episodes? Although that seems quite less likely, we’ll certainly see them taking a few more steps towards one another. When it comes to Haru, she’ll probably not get a very optimistic ending by the end of this season and will have her heart broken all over again.

Episode 10 did not reveal much about Ro, so we can expect a bit more of him in the last two episodes of this season. Like Haru, he, too, will have to eventually accept that just Shinako was with his brother, she won’t start dating him. Moreover, he’ll also have to deal with the pain of watching her get closer to Rikou. Other than that, one major revelation that remains to be shown in this season is Haru’s past. Haru still comes off as a mysterious character whose struggles seem to be far more complex than others, and yet, we know almost nothing about her. Although it seems less likely, the next few episodes might just give us a glimpse of what could happen next in this season.

