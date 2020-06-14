The tales that ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ bring to its fore are extremely complex. Most romance anime out there are set in high schools or colleges. But ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ walks you through the snags of characters who are way past that stage. With their best days seemingly way behind them, these characters struggle to choose between living in the present and holding onto their dying memories. The anime holds up a mirror for many viewers and that’s why many would either hate it or simply admire for how relatable it is. But regardless of what you think about romance anime in general, you should give this one a try. That being said, for those who have been following the first season of ‘Yesterday wo Uttate’, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Doga Kobo Studio (‘New Game‘, ‘Gabriel DropOut‘), the first season of ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ Episode 12 is scheduled to release on June 22, 2020.

Where to Watch Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 12 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Sing Yesterday for Me Spoilers

After everything that happened previously in this season, it’s almost strange how Rikou and Shinako are finally dating. Shinako probably still looks at him the way she did before and that’s probably the reason why she’s still taking her time with him. Moreover, she is still keeping all of this from Rou and she’s probably too afraid to give him a reality check that he deserves. On the other hand, Rikou, who has had his own share of struggles and problems, has no clue how he’s supposed to tell Haru about his relationship with Shinako. From the looks of it, ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ has a lot of stories to tell. Way too many for one episode to cover.

The finale of this season can bring many plot points to an end. Maybe, Shinako and Rikou will open up a bit more about their feelings. But considering how they’ve been taking things very slowly, it seems very less likely that they’ll suddenly change in the next episode. In the meantime, when it comes to them opening up to Haru and Rou, that too will be a very slow transition. And it is also possible that before they gather the courage to open up to them, they’ll find out the truth themselves. ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ seems to be leading up to a whole new season, and as I said earlier, it still has a whole lot of stories to tell. Hopefully, in the last episode, we’ll at least get to see Haru get some sort of closure.

