Quite a lot of anime shows come with the whole slice-of-life motif these days but not all of them are able to depict life as we know it. ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ is an exception to this. Watching the anime is like literally seeing the characters live their day-to-day, from a distance. You can’t help but find their everyday snags relatable and feel compelled by their little joys. If you have been following ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ already, read on further to know everything about its next episode.

Produced by Doga Kobo Studio (‘New Game‘, ‘Gabriel DropOut‘), the first season of ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ Episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 17, 2020.

You can stream ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ started off a little slow and even took its time to find its feet, but it’s now slowly becoming one of the most grounded anime of this season. In the 6th episode, another character enters the huge cast of the anime and she turns out to be Rikou’s ex-girlfriend. Even after being in a relationship with each other back in the day, the two of them show no feelings towards one another. Rikou is, in fact, ashamed of his past for some reason. He still allows her to stay at his place for a couple of days while she looks for a job.

Amidst all of this, after knowing that Rikou is sick, Haru and Shinoka show up at his place. But they’re surprised when they find Rikou’s ex-girlfriend there. Shinako, who has previously rejected Rikou, feels inexplicably jealous but is later relieved after realizing that his ex was just “freeloading” there for a couple of days.

Although Rikou’s ex is gone for now, it is possible that she might return later. From the looks of it, she was only introduced to the series to create some traction between the main characters and make Shinako realize that she’s actually into him. She might return later to play a similar role but we can’t be too sure. In the next few episodes, we can expect some new developments in Shinako and Rikou’s relationship. When it comes to Haru, for now, she’ll just have to suck it up and accept that she can’t be with Rikou.

