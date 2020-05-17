‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ is not just another one of those feel-good anime that solely lift your spirits. It’s an anime that portrays the most realistically flawed characters, whose day-to-day snags are relatable in more than one way. Ironically, while most anime shows fail to so, ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ is one of those few shows that literally give you a “slice of life.” Although I’m sure that it wouldn’t fit everyone’s taste, I would still highly recommend it. That being said, if you have been following its first season, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Doga Kobo Studio (‘New Game‘, ‘Gabriel DropOut‘), the first season of ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ Episode 8 is scheduled to release on May 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 8 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 8 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Episode 7 shows how Rikou and Haru are now starting to get close to one another. However, while that happens, even Shinako starts to let go of her past and tries to get closer to Rikou again. This marks the return of the complex love triangle. For obvious reasons, the episodes that’ll follow will show how Rikou will now struggle to choose between the girls. For once, his life seems to be going in the right direction, especially when it comes to his career. But Shinako’s recent confession will again complicate things for him.

When it comes to Ro, he’ll probably have to face the grim reality that he’ll never get to be with Shinako. Although his feelings towards her feel true, there’s probably a lot more going on in his head because of his brother’s death. So we might even get a glimpse of his inner workings which will explain why he feels this way for Shinako. Now that Shinako has finally hinted Rikou about her feelings for him, it is possible that they’ll start dating soon. But with this, Haru will be forced to give up on all the hope that she’s still holding onto. A lot of complicated developments lie ahead in this season and we’re pretty sure that many characters will eventually be left heartbroken. After all, ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ is one of those few slice-of-life dramas that are completely grounded to reality.

