With its breezy pace and extremely grounded characters, ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ is not the kind of anime that’s here to impress everyone. However, it surely will leave its mark among those who are willing to stick to it. Even after adopting some conventional tropes of the romance genre, the anime captivates you with its emotional depth and calming visuals. Moreover, even the day-to-day snags of its characters are very relatable. That being said, for those who have been keeping up with its latest episodes, read on further to know all the details about the release date and streaming availability of its 9th episode.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Doga Kobo Studio (‘New Game‘, ‘Gabriel DropOut‘), the first season of ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ Episode 9 is scheduled to release on April 1, 2020.

Where to Watch Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 9 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 9 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The characters of ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ are now starting to get even more complex. Both Shinako and Rikou are now very well aware of how they feel about one another yet they’re unable to take another step towards being together. This complication is primarily a result of Rikou’s reserved nature, especially towards Shinako. When it comes to Shinako, she, too, seems to be extremely confused about what she truly wants. She can’t help but recall the time when Rou told her that he’ll wait for her. In the meantime, she is also drawn towards Rikou.

The good thing is that Rikou is finally doing well as a photographer, and from the looks of it, he’s also a quick learner. If he keeps doing what he’s doing in the upcoming episodes, he’ll at least have one aspect of his life sorted out. And as one of his friends mentioned, the confidence of being better at work might even help him gather the confidence and courage to be with Shinako. As for Haru, there still seems to be a lot going on in her life but not too many revelations about her have been made yet. In fact, considering the developments in the recent episodes, her character hasn’t really made much progress. So we certainly can expect her to have a lot more screen time with Rikou in the upcoming episodes and maybe, just maybe, we’ll also learn more about her past.

