A Crunchyroll original production, ‘Yuru Camp’, is based on the Iyashike manga series ‘Laid-Back Camp’ written and illustrated by Afro. The anime revolves around the lives and adventures of Rin Shima and Nadeshiko Kagamihara, as they and their friends visit numerous campsites all over Japan. The story mostly takes place in Yamanashi Prefecture and its border areas. The first season of the anime aired from January 4, 2018, to March 22, 2018. The series’ considerable success prompted the producers not only to order a second season of the show but also to make a film and a short anime. The latter came out under the title ‘Heya Camp’ and broadcast 12 episodes and a special between January 6, 2020, and April 29, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the season-2 premiere of ‘Yuru Camp.’

Yuru Camp Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 1st episode of season 2 of ‘Yuru Camp,’ titled ‘Curry Noodles with Your Trip,’ is set to air on January 7, 2021. C-Station Studios produced the anime. Masato Jinbo directed the series, with Mutsumi Ito serving as the main writer. Akiyuki Tateyama provided the score. In season 2, Asaka’s “Seize The Day” is slated to be the opening theme, and Eri Sasaki’s “Next to Haru” is slated to be the ending theme. Mutsumi Sasaki handled the design of the characters.

Where to Watch Yuru Camp Online?

Viewers can watch season 1 of ‘Yuru Camp’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Yuru Camp Spoilers

The literal translation of the Japanese word “iyashikei” is “healing.” So, a genre of Japanese literature and entertainment named after that word predictably encompasses books, stories, manga, and anime that energize the spirit of the readers or audiences. It falls under the broader slice-of-life category. ‘Yuru Camp’ is the perfect example of an iyashikei. It celebrates the slowness of peaceful existence, the warmth of a campfire, and the sheer nostalgia of shared experiences.

In the season-1 finale, Nadeshiko tells her friends how she thinks they would be in ten years when Rin ultimately comes back. The girls watch multiple films and TV shows on Chiaki’s tablet. Rin and Nadeshiko stare at the night sky as they make plans for the new year. The following morning, Rin and Nadeshiko wake up early to prepare breakfast as the sun begins to light up the eastern sky. Afterward, they return to their respective lives. Rin continues to work at a bookstore, while Nadeshiko gets a job of delivering New Year’s cards with Ena’s help. In the closing scenes, Nadeshiko goes back to Lake Motosu for a solo camping trip but discovers that Rin is there as well.

Read More: Best Slice of Life Anime of All Time