Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Afro, ‘Yuru Camp’ or ‘Laid-Back Camp’ is a classic example of an Iyashike manga. Iyashike is a sub-genre under slice-of-life and quite specific to Japanese art and literature. It denotes the characters leading prosperous and peaceful lives in serene settings. ‘Yuru Camp’ focuses on a group of friends as they travel across the country and spend time at various campsites. A Crunchyroll original production in collaboration with C-Station Studios, the anime premiered on January 4, 2018. The 1st season concluded on July 25, 2018. Season 2 began airing on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of season 2 of ‘Yuru Camp,’ titled ‘New Year’s Solo Camper Girl,’ is set to air on January 14, 2021. Masato Jinbo directed the series, with Mutsumi Ito serving as the main writer. Akiyuki Tateyama provided the score. In season 2, Asaka’s “Seize The Day” is slated to be the opening theme track, and Eri Sasaki’s “Next to Haru” is slated to be the ending theme track. Mutsumi Sasaki handled the design of the characters.

Where to Watch Yuru Camp Online?

Episodes of ‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 are streamed with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll on the day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, KBS, YBS, HTB, and SBS. Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled episodes are also available on Crunchyroll. The Japanese-audio and English-sub versions of the episodes are uploaded on their YouTube channel by Ani-One Asia for viewers in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Yuru Camp Spoilers

In the season 2 premiere, titled ‘Curry Noodles Are the Best Travel Companion,’ we are taken back to Rin’s childhood days in flashbacks. Her first camping experience was quite a disaster. She went to Lake Motosu, where her father left her at the campsite and returned to the lodge. She had to set up her tent and cook for herself. As she had no prior experience with this, both the food and the pot burned. Fortunately for Rin, her mother feared that something like this might happen and put a package of instant curry noodles in her backpack.

Back in the contemporary period, Rin and her father discuss where they should camp next. She later travels through Nanbu for the trip. During her brief reunion with Nadeshiko, the latter gives her a package of instant ramen.

