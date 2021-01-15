Developed from the manga series written and illustrated by Afro, ‘Yuru Camp’ or ‘Laid-Back Camp’ is a slice-of-life (Iyashikei) anime that follows a group of young women who travel around Japan to spend time at various campsites. While visiting a given location, they do everything that a tourist does, including going sightseeing and enjoying local cuisine. The series premiered on January 4, 2018. In the first season, it aired 12 episodes before concluding on March 22, 2018. It also has three OVAs that were broadcast between March and July that year. ‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 premiered on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 3rd episode of season 2 of ‘Yuru Camp,’ titled ‘Surprise Camping and Some Deep Thoughts,’ is set to air on January 21, 2021. Masato Jinbo directed the series, with Mutsumi Ito serving as the main writer. Akiyuki Tateyama provided the score. In season 2, Asaka’s “Seize The Day” is slated to be the opening theme track, and Eri Sasaki’s “Next to Haru” is slated to be the ending theme track. Mutsumi Sasaki handled the design of the characters.

Where to Watch Yuru Camp Online?

Episodes of ‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 are streamed with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll on the day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, KBS, YBS, HTB, and SBS. Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled episodes are also available on Crunchyroll. The Japanese-audio and English-sub versions of the episodes are uploaded on their YouTube channel by Ani-One Asia for viewers in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Spoilers

In episode 2, the new year celebration is around the corner, and Rin goes on a solo camping trip. She visits the Southmost point of Shizuoka Prefecture and camps not far from the ocean. In her inner monologue, she blames her giddiness on spending most of her life in a landlocked prefecture. She visits a cafeteria her mother suggested and discovers that she knows the woman who runs the business. Elsewhere, Nadeshiko does her deliveries but gets worried that dark clouds are gathering in the sky. Rin visits Mitsuke Tenjin shrine and prays for a peaceful year ahead. When she goes to see the real-life Shippeitarou, named after the legendary dog that has become the mascot of the city of Iwata, she learns that the animal has passed on. This prompts a discussion between Rin and Saitou about the latter’s dog Chikuwa.

Rin then heads to the campsite and then sets up her camp. As she lights her fire and prepares her food, Nadeshiko informs her that it’s snowing where she is. Oogaki accompanies Inuyama and others as they head out to watch the sunrise. In Iwata, Rin arrives at the beach. In different parts of Japan, the friends watch as the sun rises on the first day of the year.

Read More: Best Slice of Life Anime of All Time