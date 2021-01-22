Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Afro, ‘Yuru Camp’ or ‘Laid-Back Camp’ is a slice-of-life (Iyashikei) anime that revolves around a group of friends who are ardent campers. During a visit to a given location, they thoroughly explore the place and try out the local cuisine. The series aired its first episode on January 4, 2018. Season 2 premiered on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 Episode 4, titled ‘What Are You Buying With Your Temp Job Money?’, is set to release on January 28, 2021. C-Station produced the series, with Masato Jinbo serving as the director and Mutsumi serving as the main writer. Akiyuki Tateyama provided the score. In season 2, Asaka’s “Seize The Day” is the opening theme track, and Eri Sasaki’s “Next to Haru” is the ending theme track. Mutsumi Sasaki handled character designs.

Where to Watch Yuru Camp Season 2 Online?

Episodes of ‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 are streamed with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll on the day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, KBS, YBS, HTB, and SBS. Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled episodes are also available on Crunchyroll. The Japanese-audio and English-sub versions of the episodes are uploaded on their YouTube channel by Ani-One Asia for viewers in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Spoilers

In episode 3, Nadeshiko learns that Rin is staying in Shizouka for some days because of the snow and invites her friend to stay with her at her grandmother’s home in Hamamatsu. Nadeshiko also reveals that her childhood friend Ayano Toki will also be there. On her way to Hamamatsu, Rin watches as the sun sets over the red torii. This makes her reflect on how she has witnessed both the sunrise and sunset. She later sets up her camp for the night near the Hamana Bridge.

Rin wants to take Strawberry rice cakes as gifts for Nadeshiko but is surprised by the sheer quantity of orders the others are making. She later meets Nadeshiko at Sakume Station. They watch black-headed gulls together before going to lunch. Nadeshiko leads Rin to an eel restaurant. When Rin admits to her friend that she can’t pay for a meal there, Nadeshiko assures her that her father gave her extra money, so she can treat Rin to “some good Hamana eel.”

After they arrive at Nadeshiko’s grandmother’s home, Rin is introduced to Ayano. They speak about Nadeshiko’s childhood. As Nadeshiko eats the eel pies that Ayano brought for her, the latter observes that Nadeshiko can make anything look good. Rin finds herself agreeing to the statement. Rin and Nadeshiko later show Ayano how they prepare food during camping. They spend the evening playing games and eating the strawberry rice cakes that Rin brought. The episode ends as the three girls visit the observatory that night.

Read More: Best Slice of Life Anime of All Time