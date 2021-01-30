A perfect example of an Iyashikei anime, ‘Yuru Camp’ makes his viewers resonate with a rare warmth and happiness. It tells the story of a group of friends whose main passion is to travel around Japan and spend time at various campsites. Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Afro, the anime premiered on January 4, 2018. Season 2 started airing on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode ‘Yuru Camp.’

Yuru Camp Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 episode 5, titled ‘Caribou-kun and Lake Yamanaka,’ is set to release on February 4, 2021. C-Station produced the series, with Masato Jinbo serving as the director and Mutsumi serving as the main writer. Akiyuki Tateyama provided the score. In season 2, Asaka’s “Seize The Day” is the opening theme track, and Eri Sasaki’s “Next to Haru” is the ending theme track. Mutsumi Sasaki handled character designs.

Where to Watch Yuru Camp Season 2 Online?

Episodes of ‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 are streamed with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll on the day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, KBS, YBS, HTB, and SBS. Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled episodes are also available on Crunchyroll. The Japanese-audio and English-sub versions of the episodes are uploaded on their YouTube channel by Ani-One Asia for viewers in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Spoilers

In episode 4, Nadeshiko distributes the food and souvenirs from her travel between Chiaki and Aoi. The three of them later try to set up a tarpaulin tent that Chiaki purchased, but as she has forgotten to bring the poles, they temporarily use Nadeshiko as one before finding a sturdier solution.

Nadeshiko wants to buy an oil lamp with her first salary. The women at the store know this, and they recall their first time buying something valuable with their money. They decide to set one unit aside for Nadeshiko. When Nadeshiko reaches the train station, she finds it empty, making her reflect on Rin’s words about solo camping. Elsewhere, Rin and Ena discuss the expensive tent that the latter bought for her dog.

Nadeshiko goes through classified ads for job vacancies the following morning, but nothing seems to suit her requirements. On her way back home in the evening, she receives a text from her sister Sakura, inviting her to come to a restaurant near Minobu Station for tempura. After she gets there, Sakura shows her the sign that says the restaurant is looking for temporary workers. A happy and excited Nadeshiko says that she will apply for the job.

The episode ends as Nadeshiko lights the lamp in an otherwise dark Kagamihara home. The next morning, Sakura, who is extra sensitive to the cold, tries to warm her hands as she makes her way to her car. Inside, she finds that Nadeshiko has left a reusable hand-warmer as a gift for her.

