Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Afro, ‘Yuru Camp’ or ‘Laid-Back Camp’ is a slice-of-life anime about a group of friends whose favorite activity is camping. They travel all over Japan and spend time at various campsites. Season 1 of the anime aired between January 4, 2018, and July 25, 2018. Season 2 premiered on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 episode 6, titled ‘Cape Ohmama in Winter,’ is set to release on February 11, 2021. C-Station produced the series, with Masato Jinbo serving as the director and Mutsumi serving as the main writer. Akiyuki Tateyama provided the score. In season 2, Asaka’s “Seize The Day” is the opening theme track, and Eri Sasaki’s “Next to Haru” is the ending theme track. Mutsumi Sasaki handled character designs.

Where to Watch Yuru Camp Season 2 Online?

Episodes of ‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 are streamed with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll on the day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, KBS, YBS, HTB, and SBS. Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled episodes are also available on Crunchyroll. The Japanese-audio and English-sub versions of the episodes are uploaded on their YouTube channel by Ani-One Asia for viewers in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Spoilers

In episode 5, Chiaki sends a group message to the other girls asking if anyone wants to go camping during the next holidays. Aoi and Ena accept, but Rin and Nadeshiko are forced to decline because they have work. This time around, their destination is Lake Yamanaka. They stop at Fujiyoshida Caribou and then visit hot spring at Lake Yamanaka. Chiaki expresses her interest in plastic cookware. The other girls ask about her wooden bowl. Embarrassed, Chiaki answers that she had to turn it into a cactus pot. Both Chiaki and Aoi end up buying some camping gear.

After spending considerable time in the hot spring, the girls eat ice creams with rice cakes. They learn how to make kiritanpo from Nadeshiko. As they make their way to the campsite, they discover that Hammocker’s Café, a popular tourist destination, is closed during the winter. Chiaki admits that there is not much to see on the side of the lake she has booked them for camping. The episode ends as they arrive at the campsite.

