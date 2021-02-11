‘Yuru Camp’ or ‘Laid-Back Camp’ is an iyashikei slice-of-life anime developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Afro. The show revolves around a group of young women who are camping enthusiasts. They travel all across Japan and spend time at various campsites. Season 1 of the anime aired from January 4, 2018, to July 25, 2018. Season 2 premiered on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 episode 7, titled ‘Nadeshiko’s Solo Camp Planning,’ is set to release on February 18, 2021. C-Station produced the series, with Masato Jinbo serving as the director and Mutsumi serving as the main writer. Akiyuki Tateyama provided the score. In season 2, Asaka’s “Seize The Day” is the opening theme track, and Eri Sasaki’s “Next to Haru” is the ending theme track. Mutsumi Sasaki handled character designs.

Where to Watch Yuru Camp Season 2 Online?

Episodes of ‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 are streamed with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll on the day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, KBS, YBS, HTB, and SBS. Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled episodes are also available on Crunchyroll. The Japanese-audio and English-sub versions of the episodes are uploaded on their YouTube channel by Ani-One Asia for viewers in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Spoilers

In episode 6, Chiaki, Aoi, and Ena set up their campsite beside Lake Yamanaka. The girls together declare that nothing is better than winter camping. Before the girls head out to the cape, they spot a Corgi in their campsite and later meet its owner, a woman a few years older than them. Chiaki continues to post photos on social media at the cape and realizes her phone battery is draining faster than usual due to the cold.

Back in her home, Rin starts cleaning her camping gear. She sees the photos that Chiaki has posted on social media but becomes worried after noticing that they are at Lake Yamanaka. Meanwhile, the girls start to notice that the temperature is rapidly dropping. They eventually realize that they have made a grave mistake by coming to the lake at the height of winter.

The woman whom the girl met earlier invites them into the tent she shares with her partner. The girls are incredibly grateful, as they know that these kind and generous people likely have saved their lives. Minami arrives after receiving a text from Rin and gently chides the girls for not doing proper research before camping. Meanwhile, Nadeshiko tells Rin that she wants to try solo-camping.

