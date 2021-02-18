Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Afro, ‘Yuru Camp’ or ‘Laid-Back Camp’ is an iyashikei slice-of-life anime. It follows a group of teenage girls whose favorite hobby is camping. They travel all over Japan to spend time at various campsites, visit the local tourist attractions, and enjoy the local cuisine. Season 1 (plus three OVAs) of ‘Yuru Camp’ aired from January 4, 2018, to July 25, 2018. Season 2 premiered on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 episode 8, titled ‘Camping Alone,’ is set to release on February 25, 2021. C-Station produced the series, with Masato Jinbo serving as the director and Mutsumi serving as the main writer. Akiyuki Tateyama provided the score. In season 2, Asaka’s “Seize The Day” is the opening theme track, and Eri Sasaki’s “Next to Haru” is the ending theme track. Mutsumi Sasaki handled character designs.

Where to Watch Yuru Camp Season 2 Online?

Episodes of ‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 are streamed with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll on the day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, KBS, YBS, HTB, and SBS. Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish subtitled episodes are also available on Crunchyroll. The Japanese-audio and English-sub versions of the episodes are uploaded on their YouTube channel by Ani-One Asia for viewers in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Yuru Camp Season 2 Spoilers

In episode 7, Nadeshiko tells Rin about her plans of solo camping in detail. Nadeshiko admits that she is afraid to tell her sister Sakura about this, fearing her reaction. Rin ensures that her friend knows every rule she needs to know while out camping by herself. On a co-worker’s suggestion, Minami decides to take the girls to Izu for winter camping.

Nadeshiko finally musters enough courage to tell her family about her camping plans. Much to her surprise, they encourage her to do it. Nadeshiko then meticulously follows each of the instructions she has received from Rin before leaving on her first solo camping trip. Rin is traveling as well. She shares photos that she takes in the town of Akasawa Shuku on social media. Meanwhile, after arriving in Fujinomiya, Nadeshiko visits the Fujisan Hongu Sengen Taisha Shrine and later eats Shigure-yaki at a restaurant her sister has suggested. Elsewhere, Rin runs into Sakura. The episode ends as Nadeshiko heads toward the camping ground.

