If you have a knack for the good old Arthur Conan Doyle-esque mystery thrillers, ‘Yuukoku no Moriarty’ is one anime that you shouldn’t miss out on. Drawing its inspiration from the ‘Sherlock’ universe, the anime brims with intriguing plot points and fascinating characters. So if you’re still a little apprehensive about this one, make sure that you do check it out. For those who are already following it, here are all the details of its next episode.

Yuukoku no Moriarty Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Production I.G, ‘Yuukoku no Moriarty’ is a manga adaptation. The 2nd episode of ‘Yuukoku no Moriarty’ is scheduled to release on October 18, 2020.

Episode 1 was also prescreened on September 21, 2020. ‘Yuukoku no Moriarty’ is scheduled to have 24 episodes and its second half is set to release sometime in April 2021.

Where to Watch Yuukoku no Moriarty Episode 2 English Dub Online?

‘Yuukoku no Moriarty’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Yuukoku no Moriarty Spoilers

In the late 19th century, ‘Yuukoku no Moriarty’ is set in a world where the British Empire dominates everyone else. Along with that, class stratification is also pretty normal in most parts of the world. Due to this, most middle-class folks only get poorer while the rich only get richer. Consequently, the nobles remain where they are while the others below them have no chance of rising up to the top.

William James Moriarty is the main character of the series. Many Sherlock fans would recall him as the antagonist of the Sherlock universe. William is the second son of the renowned Moriarity household. For his age, he is somewhat of a genius and also a mathematics professor at a university. Even his two brothers, Albert and Louis, are pretty much like him and enjoy the perks of being pure nobles. Even outside in the real world, William does his part but helping people in every possible way he can. However, because of his nobility, many believe that he has ulterior motives. Not to mention, despite portraying a better side of himself to the outside world, he leads a merciless group of people who want to make changes to the world according to their own will.

All in all, ‘Yuukoku no Moriarty’ brings its own take at one of the best characters of Sherlock. We’ve seen way too many adaptations of Sherlock and recently, Enola Holmes has had her own adaptation. But when it comes to Moriarty, we might still have some ground to cover.

