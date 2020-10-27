Adult Swim’s ‘Primal’ has progressed to become a hit genre-bending title when it comes to adult animated shows. It boasts a spectacular art form and animation style while introducing a unique narrative format — that does not have any dialogues. The series additionally displays a wonderful blend of violence, beauty, gore, and bloodshed. For instance, ‘Primal’s ninth episode, which dropped this Sunday, tells the story of a mysterious, sinister creature that is hell-bent on hunting down our protagonists — Fang and Spear. But do they make it to safety? If yes, how? You can check out the details in our recap section.

Now, the series is all set to release its 10th episode — which, sadly, marks the conclusion of ‘Primal’ season 1. If you wish to know more about the finale, our preview covers it all!

Primal Episode 10 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Primal’ Episode 10 is slated to premiere on Sunday, November 1, 2020, on Adult Swim, at 11.30 pm ET. The 10th episode serves as the season 1 finale.

Primal Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Slave of the Scorpion’. It follows Spear and Fang as they are confronted by a far more developed human than they have ever encountered before.

Where to Stream Primal Episode 10 Online?

‘Primal’ releases new episodes every Sunday night at 11.30 pm ET on Adult Swim. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show live on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Adult Swim. For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Direc TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV. You can additionally catch the episodes on Hulu + Live TV, which gives access to channels like Adult Swim. You can also rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Primal Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9 is titled ‘Night Feeder’. Spear and Fang are on their journey when they come across the mangled remains of a Smilodon, which has been slain by a mysterious, unknown creature. Spear wants to investigate the matter but Fang forbids it. The next night, the same creature slaughters a herd of Ceratopsians in a nearby area. Again, Fang does not allow Spear to go anywhere near the place. The following day, Spear and Fang hear weird sounds of someone screeching while battling a powerful storm.

Later the same night, this sinister creature attacks the duo and forces them to flee into the misty forest. The entity catches up with them soon and they struggle against the unseen enemy. After a while, Fang is successful in wounding it. Because of the injury, the beast starts emitting a series of ear-splitting shrieks. This is when Spear learns that the creature gets weak in the presence of light. Spear then gets an idea. He uses the sparks from his weapon to create a ring of fire. The monster is trapped inside the ring and it is revealed to be a Baryonyx- or Therizinosaurus-like creature. Spear and Fang are finally successful in killing it.

Read More: Best Dragon Movies/Series on Netflix