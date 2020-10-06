‘Primal’ is Adult Swim’s animated television series that is a remarkable mix of fantasy, horror, action, and adventure. The show has received immense praise for its gritty storyline and graphics style. However, its first season has followed a weird airing schedule. After releasing five episodes, it went on a long hiatus — for almost a year — on October 11, 2019. It then returned with its sixth episode on October 4, 2020. Let us now check out the details of its next part.

Primal Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Primal’ Episode 7 is slated to premiere on October 11, 2020, on Adult Swim, at 11.30 pm ET.

Primal Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Plague of Madness’. The episode narrates the horrifying tale of a nesting herd of Argentinosaurus that gets infected by a flesh-eating rabies-like virus. The entire herd suffers a tragic death after contracting the infection from a bite by a diseased Parasaurolophus, transforming it into a murderous and violent beast.

When Spear and Fang find the dead animals, they become the monstrous sauropod’s next target. The duo, desperate to escape, trick the beast by luring it to a cliff and then making it fall several feet into a narrow ravine. The pair runs for their lives on the lava valley while the sauropod’s immense weight pulls it inside the boiling magma. Spear and Fang stand by and watch as the beast suffers an agonizing death.

Where to Stream Primal Episode 7 Online?

‘Primal’ releases new episodes every Sunday night at 11.30 pm ET on Adult Swim. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Adult Swim. For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include YouTube TV and Sling TV. You can additionally catch the episodes on Hulu + Live TV, which gives access to channels like Adult Swim. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Primal Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 starts off with a grieving Spear, saddened after the apparent loss of Fang. This is the aftermath of his battle with Ape-Men. Later, we learn that Fang is alive but badly injured. With the corpses of the Ape-Men lying around everywhere, large hordes of vultures fly over the location. Spear builds a litter and carries Fang with him. He also carves a new spear for himself while preparing to protect Fang. Spear tries his best to nurse Fang back to health. All this while, he also needs to ensure that Fang does not become a victim for other predators.

Spear discovers that they are being stalked by scavenging dholes and hence, takes precautions like lighting several campfires around themselves whenever they halt. He also stands guard for almost the whole day. The dhole pack continuously grows in numbers and as a result, to send them away, Spear seeks shelter in a cave with Fang. He also protects her from flesh-eating armored beetles inside the cave. Seeing Spear so determined to keep her alive, Fang regains her strength and joins him in their race toward survival.

