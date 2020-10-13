Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ is a graphic animated series that is set in the prehistoric era. We meet a caveman and his dinosaur hunting partner, Spear and Fang, who attempt to survive in the harsh, brutal conditions. The show does not shy away from showcasing how bloody the race toward one’s survival can be. With blood flowing freely and guts galore, ‘Primal’ is a must-watch for everyone.

The mid-season finale (episode 5) leaves Spear and Fang in a very bad situation. Following a massive battle with a clan of primates, we see Fang critically injured, with minimum chances of recovery. After a prolonged hiatus, when the show returned with its sixth episode last week, fans could not wait to see the fate of Fang. The story starts off from episode 5’s conclusion. Spear leaves no stone unturned to nurse her back to health. Eventually, seeing how Spear is determined to revive her, Fang gathers enough strength to give life another chance.

The show returned yet again with its seventh part this week. And the plot arc is remarkable this time as well. We will cover the major highlights later in our recap section. Now, let us first check out the details of its next part.

Primal Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Primal’ Episode 8 is slated to premiere on October 18, 2020, on Adult Swim, at 11.30 pm ET. Season 1 will wrap up with its 10th episode on November 1, 2020.

Primal Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Coven of the Damned’. Adult Swim has outlined its official synopsis that goes as follows: “A tribe of mysterious, primitive women seeks to further their coven by using dark magic on Spear and Fang.”

Where to Stream Primal Episode 8 Online?

‘Primal’ releases new episodes every Sunday night at 11.30 pm ET on Adult Swim. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Adult Swim. For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include YouTube TV and Sling TV. You can additionally catch the episodes on Hulu + Live TV, which gives access to channels like Adult Swim. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Primal Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 is titled ‘Plague of Madness’. The episode starts off by narrating the horrible tale of a nesting herd of Argentinosaurus. The species is fatally infected by a flesh-eating rabies-like virus. The entire herd succumbs to the illness after contracting the infection from a bite by a diseased Parasaurolophus — which is now a murderous, violent, and dangerous monster.

Once Spear and Fang discover the dead animals, they become the next target of the monstrous sauropod. The duo, in a bit for survival, tricks the beast by luring it to a cliff. They then make it fall several feet into a narrow ravine. The pair runs for their lives on the lava valley. Meanwhile, the sauropod’s immense weight pulls it inside the boiling magma. Spear and Fang wait and watch as the beast slowly succumbs to an agonizingly long death.

