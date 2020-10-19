The latest episode of ‘Primal’ is called ‘Coven of the Damned’ and it sees Fang and Spear face off a sinister tribe of witches. But do they make it out safely? Find out in our recap section. Now, the show is all geared up to release its ninth episode, which also happens to be the penultimate part from the first season. Want some more insights? Check out your preview session below!

Primal Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Primal’ Episode 9 is slated to premiere on October 25, 2020, on Adult Swim, at 11.30 pm ET. Season 1 will wrap up with its 10th episode on November 1, 2020.

Primal Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Night Feeder’. Adult Swim has outlined its official synopsis that goes as follows: “A horrific unseen terror stalks the night as well as our heroes, Spear and Fang.”

Where to Stream Primal Episode 9 Online?

‘Primal’ releases new episodes every Sunday night at 11.30 pm ET on Adult Swim. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Adult Swim. For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include YouTube TV and Sling TV. You can additionally catch the episodes on Hulu + Live TV, which gives access to channels like Adult Swim. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Primal Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8 is titled ‘Coven of the Damned’. The episode starts off by following Spear and Fang as they unknowingly encounter a tribe of primitive witches. The witches are aiming to expand their coven with the help of dark spells, black magic, and rituals. What the leader does is, she extracts the essence of men so as to give birth to women. She then offers the females as daughters to her followers. When the leader’s pterodactyl sees Spear and Fang, the witches pursue the pair. One of them uses a spell to control Fang and thus, ends up capturing Spear. Later, the following day, a witch witnesses Spear trying to free Fang from the grasp of the evil magic. She then uses her ability to time travel and catches a glimpse of Fang and Spear’s tragic histories.

The witch has a daughter of her own, who was offered to her by the leader. But the girl died after falling off from a cliff. As the coven gets ready to sacrifice Spear in their ritual, this particular witch kills her leader’s pterodactyl with a spear. She then makes Fang free Spear. A fight starts between the tribe’s leader and the witch where the powerful former transforms into a giant wolf. The latter becomes a huge crow. The witch ushers Fang to take Spear away to safety and as the duo escapes, she is killed in the fight. Fang and Spear are upset with the fate of their savior but they soon make their way into the jungle. In the afterlife, the witch reunites with her daughter.

