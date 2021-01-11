‘Prodigal Son’ is Fox’s crime drama television series, created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. It had initially premiered on the channel in September 2019 and followed Malcolm Bright, whose dad Martin Whitly happens to be a notorious serial killer, commonly referred to as “The Surgeon.” After Malcolm grows up, he joins Quantico and starts working for the NYPD. But since he had enabled the arrest of his dad as a child, he has not been in contact with the latter for almost a decade now. However, now, Malcolm needs to connect with his father since there is a copycat killer on the loose who uses Whitly’s methods of killing. Malcolm attempts to solve the case while battling his own inner demons.

When season 1 ended, it was clear that ‘Prodigal Son’ holds a lot of promise. Therefore, we were not surprised when we heard that the show had been renewed for its second season. Well, not that season 2 is slated to make its grand premiere; let’s dive into its major details.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 1 is slated to premiere on January 12, 2021, on Fox at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

‘Prodigal Son’ airs on Fox, so the simplest way to see it would be with a cable connection. If you don’t have access to TV, you can head to the site to stream it and catch it on any of your gadgets online. Cord cutters are in luck because you can use Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV, to stream and watch the show. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes. On the other hand, fans can also catch the series on Fox Now, LIVE or ON DEMAND, with the help of a TV provider login.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In season 2, Catherine Zeta-Jones joins the lead cast as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, alongside returning stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Det. Dani Powell, Frank Harts as Det. JT Tarmel, Keiko Agena as Dr. Edrisa Tanaka, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, and Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly.

Season two picks up the story right after the season one finale when Malcolm’s life is in a mess after he learns about the shocking actions of his sister, Ainsley. The new episodes follow Malcolm as he seeks to tackle his sibling and continues to tend to his own trauma. He additionally needs to protect his mother, Jessica Whitly, from a certain secret that could tear the family apart all over again. Meanwhile, adding to the complications, Malcolm’s imprisoned father, the serial killer Martin Whitly, wants to deepen his relationship with his prodigal son – leading to more revelations and twists.

The premiere episode is called ‘It’s All in the Execution’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “Bright finds his personal life in disarray after his sister’s shocking actions; he must take care of her and protect his mother from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again; Malcolm must find a killer.” You can also watch the trailer for season 2 below:

