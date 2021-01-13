When ‘Prodigal Son’ premiered with its second season on January 12, 2021, we met Bright who discovers that his personal life is in a mess after his sister’s shocking actions. Now, he must take care of her while protecting his mother from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. Meanwhile, he also needs to find a killer. Well, after a suspenseful debut, the show is now all geared up to release its second episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 1 is slated to premiere on January 19, 2021, on Fox at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

‘Prodigal Son’ airs on Fox, so the simplest way to see it would be with a cable connection. If you don’t have access to TV, you can head to the site to stream it and catch it on any of your gadgets online. Cord cutters are in luck because you can use Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV, to stream and watch the show. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes. On the other hand, fans can also catch the series on Fox Now, LIVE or ON DEMAND, with the help of a TV provider login.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Speak of the Devil’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “When a priest is found murdered in his place of worship, Bright grapples with its effect on his own trauma; Ainsley grows worried that Jessica is keeping something from her regarding her relationship with Gil.” You can also watch its promo below:

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

In the season 1 finale, we had learned that it is Ainsley, not Malcolm, who has inherited their dad’s tendency for murder. She then ends up brutally killing Dermot Mulroney’s Nicholas Endicott. In the season 2 premiere, she has no memory of how she had stabbed the victim multiple times. In a flashback, we see Ainsley covered in blood and approaching her brother in a state of desperation. She asks him what has just happened and why is she all bloody.

Seeing her so scared and panicky, Malcolm quickly lies that he is the one who had killed Endicott. His dad then guides him on how to dismember and dispose of Endicott’s body. Of course, after all the events, Malcolm’s trauma worsens and he starts having more nightmares. In another side story, the second episode also addresses the real-life events of people, regarding police brutality and the Black Lives Matter protests. We follow JT who is attached by fellow cops who mistake him to be a criminal.

