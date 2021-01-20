When ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 returned with its second episode on January 19, 2021, we saw Bright tackling a case of a priest who is found murdered in his place of worship. While investigating the murder, he struggles to come to terms with his own trauma. Ainsley is worried that Jessica has been keeping a secret regarding her relationship with Gil. Well, after a suspenseful second part, the show is now all geared up to release its third episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 3 is slated to premiere on January 26, 2021, on Fox at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

‘Prodigal Son’ airs on Fox, so the simplest way to see it would be with a cable connection. If you don’t have access to TV, you can head to Fox’s official site to stream it and catch it on any of your gadgets online. Cord cutters are in luck because you can use Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV, to stream and watch the show. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes. On the other hand, fans can also catch the series on Fox Now, LIVE or ON DEMAND, with the help of a TV provider login.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Alma Mater’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “When the headmaster of Bright’s alma mater is found murdered, he is forced to face a secret from his past; Jessica struggles with her decision to end things with Gil; Martin grows closer to Friar Pete; JT eagerly anticipates the birth of his baby.” You can also watch its promo below:

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

NYPD detective, JT Tarmel, becomes the target of police brutality when he is attacked by his own fellow officers. He is assaulted and choked in the premiere episode and he has still not recovered from the trauma of the incident. His is still hesitant to file a report against the officer, despite encouragement from Dani and others. Malcolm and JT enter a church where there has been a murder. The duo discovers holy water, a crucifix, restraints, blood and a priest, Father Reis, hanging from his feet. The murderer has left a message in blood, Abaddon, the devil. The team brings in an expert, friar Pete, to help them out. Apparently, the priest had forty-four incisions and had bled out. Malcolm and the squad then trace the suspect to a man named Norman who is believed to be possessed. Later, Malcolm goes to see Martin and confesses that he feels guilty about covering up his sister’s crime.

Read More: Where is Prodigal Son Filmed?