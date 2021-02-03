When ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 returned with its 4th episode on February 2, 2021, we saw Martin becoming elated when his son Malcolm is forced to work with him on a case. Ainsley grows increasingly suspicious when she learns that Malcolm may be hiding something from her. Well, after a suspenseful 4th part, the show is now all geared up to release its 5th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 5 is slated to premiere on February 9, 2021, on Fox at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

‘Prodigal Son’ airs on Fox, so the simplest way to see it would be with a cable connection. If you don’t have access to TV, you can head to Fox’s official site to stream it and catch it on any of your gadgets online. Cord cutters are in luck because you can use Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV, to stream and watch the show. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes. On the other hand, fans can also catch the series on Fox Now, LIVE or ON DEMAND, with the help of a TV provider login.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Bad Manners’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “Malcolm and Ainsley both race to find the killer in the so-called “Debutante Slayings”; while Martin is thrilled to see his daughter’s passion in the field, Jessica suggests she and Ainsley take a vacation.” You can also watch its promo below:

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Martin’s old cellmate Jerry (played by Michael Chernus) dies after falling from a height. This happens just a couple of days before his scheduled release date. The crew investigates and discovers that he was actually murdered. Now, Malcolm is forced to team up with this dad to solve the case since Martin was a witness. Ainsley recovers bits of her memories after having a glimpse of an identical image of the carpet Malcolm had used to wrap Endicott’s body. She then confronts her brother and asks him to tell the truth.

Jessica is suspicious and talks to Martin. But the latter says that something must have happened but does not reveal any further details. Jerry’s prison girlfriend, Rhonda, believes that Martin had ended up killing the victim as a part of his escape ploy. But Martin says otherwise. He explains that Rhonda, in her fury, had killed Jerry and is now attempting to shift the blame to Martin. Jessica coerces Malcolm into telling her the truth. But he convinces her into not telling his sister anything since then; they might lose her forever.

