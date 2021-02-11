‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 returned with its 5th episode on February 9, 2021. ‘Bad Manners’ follows Malcolm and Ainsley as they race against time to find the killer involved in the “Debutante Slayings.” Martin is elated to know that his daughter holds an innate passion in the field. On the other hand, Jessica suggests that she and Ainsley should go on a vacation. Well, after a suspenseful 5th part, the show is now all geared up to release its 6th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 6 is slated to premiere on February 16, 2021, on Fox at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

‘Prodigal Son’ airs on Fox, so the simplest way to see it would be with a cable connection. If you do not have access to TV, you can head to Fox’s official site to stream it and catch it on any of your gadgets online. Cord cutters are in luck because you can use Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV, to stream and watch the show. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes. On the other hand, fans can also catch the series on Fox Now, LIVE or ON DEMAND, with the help of a TV provider login.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Head Case’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “An architect who was tasked with renovating a supposedly haunted hotel is murdered; Bright is knocked out and falls into an elevator shaft.” You can also watch its promo below:

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

The 5th episode kicks off with a flashback to 1998. Jessica dreams of the incident when Ainsley went missing — only to be found hiding in a grandfather’s clock. Malcolm is excited about another case, involving the Bridal Murder where a bride is killed by someone with serious psychosexual issues. Ainsley informs Malcolm that the victims aren’t brides; they’re debutantes. Edria tells Malcolm and Gil that the victims’ bodies had Rohypnol, but they died of asphyxiation — caused by a debreather, a tool used in assisted suicide.

It is also revealed that Allison had heterochromia iridium and the women were students at Windsor School of Etiquette (which is also where Ainsley is enrolled). The murderer had replaced Allison’s eye with an artificial one, taken from a doll. At the institute, Malcolm notices some dolls, which apparently stand for “silent and perfect.” Rachel informs him that Falve made the dolls. Falve explains that the owner, Ms Windsor, wanted him to make dolls, which resemble the students. Later, another girl named Violet is killed, and her corpse has no eyes. A number on Violet’s phone leads Malcolm back to Ms Windsor. Malcolm has an epiphany — Windsor killed the women and made them resemble dolls to showcase her idea of perfection.

