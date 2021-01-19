‘Project Blue Book’ is eponymous to the real-life investigations undertaken to discover the truth behind alleged UFO sightings and similar events. The United States Air Force conducted the research during the 1950s and 60s. The series is likewise a cinematic adaptation of the actual study that eventually ended in 1969. The show also introduces brilliant astronomer Dr. J. Allen Hynek, who was a scientific advisor on the project. Aidan Gillen portrays his character alongside Michael Malarkey, who stars as Air Force veteran Captain Michael Quinn.

Together, they storm into a journey of anomalies and unexplainable phenomena that result in a curiosity evoking tale of mystery. Over time, the show was deemed controversial by Paranormal investigator Robert Sheaffer who observed discrepancies in its portrayal of history and science. Yet it spanned two seasons that have been appreciated by audiences, especially people who qualify as “true believers”. And here we are, pondering over the possibilities of another season of the show. Well, here’s everything we know about ‘Project Blue Book’ season 3.

Project Blue Book Season 3 Release Date

‘Project Blue Book’ Season 2 released on January 21, 2020, on History and came to an end on March 24, 2020. It consists of ten episodes, with a runtime of 42-44 minutes each. Season 2 had an average same-day viewership of 1.3 million. Hence, the show’s renewal was reasonably anticipated by audiences. Unfortunately, in May 2020, the show was canceled by History.

According to the show’s co-executive producer Sean Jablonski, History has decided to cancel all of its scripted shows. But that does not mean that the show is slated to end or discontinue forever. On May 7, 2020, a petition was filed to assist the creators in finding a new network that would broadcast the show. Their production studio has been earnestly looking for options, preferably a streaming service that might be willing to house the show.

Jablonski also stated that History’s decision to remove it from the channel was not based on the show’s performance. Moreover, the script for season 3 had already started to take shape. Hence, the decision to discontinue its broadcast on History was more or less taken at the corporate level to suspend all forms of scripted shows on the network. Therefore, as of now, ‘Project Blue Book’ season 3 stands officially canceled. History has shut its doors to this memorable show that has garnered a considerable fanbase over its two-season run.

Yet, all hope is not lost. It might still show up on other networks or streaming services in the future – hopefully, Netflix, since it welcomed beloved shows like ‘Designated Survivor‘ and ‘Lucifer’ after their respective home networks pulled a plug on their production). Apart from the eponymous petition, there is also a social media hashtag, “Save Blue Book,” that fans have been using to rally support for the show. For now, one can only hope that the show finds a network soon and ensures its subsequent continuation.

