Does Amazon Prime have porn? Well, the answer is an obvious no. While there are certainly many R-rated and even NC-17 rated movies on Amazon Prime, you won’t find films that are classified porn, because frankly, the MPAA hasn’t created a category for a film to be labelled as one. But yes, Amazon does have several great adult movies i.e. R-rated and NC-17 rated films. The question isn’t what are adult movies? The question is what isn’t! As the filmmakers are making a welcome choice of picking bold subject matters, and the use of graphics and verbal violence is increasing in the films, it has become necessary to keep some stuff out of the reach of the children. And while children might have to wait a couple more years to be eligible to watch these films to better grasp their subject matters, there is no such restriction on us adults. Here’s the list of top adult movies on Amazon Prime. Be warned that several of the films on the list consist of graphic nudity, which may not be suitable for all.

18. Good Dick (2008)

A man works at a video store where he watches a woman who is a regular customer. Fixated on her, the man decides to woo her but the woman doesn’t respond to his attempts. He decides to take more intense measures to gain her attention, to which he succeeds after a while, and an affair begins between the two of them. However, the affair is short-lived because the woman seems haunted by something terrible that happened to her in her past.

17. The Neon Demon (2016)

Fashion is one of the most cut-throat industries. It is all about looks and beauty and youth. This becomes the subject matter for ‘The Neon Demon’. The film starts with Jesse, a 16-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a successful model. When she moves to Los Angeles, her spirits are lifted by her agent who tells her that she is perfect for modelling. Despite her confidence, she feels intimidated by other models who are jealous of her fresh face. Soon, Jesse learns to survive in the industry and becomes successful. But she has to pay the cost of success with her innocence.

16. Come Undone (2010)

When one thinks about it, they realise that Anna didn’t have any reason to cheat on her husband. She had a good life, a proper career and a loving husband who was eager to start a family with her. But, owing to her transgressions, Anna fell in love with Domenico. He was a headwaiter at a restaurant. The secrecy of their relationship must have been the thrill for Anna, but soon, she started to have stronger feelings for Domenico and wanted their secret affair to turn into something more. Domenico, however, stated finding Anna too clingy and didn’t want to see their relationship going any further. What now?

15. How to Draw a Perfect Circle (2009)

Guilherme and his sister Sofia never had anyone but themselves. Growing up together, finding intimacy and understanding nowhere else but with each other, their relationship begins to be enveloped in sexual tension. When Sofia tries to see other boys, Guilherme finds it difficult to come to terms with the fact that his sister can find love somewhere else. He runs away from the house, but it seems like, no matter where he goes he will have to come back to Sofia. Contouring a circle that takes him all way to his absent father and back to his sister, Guilherme realises that his place is with Sofia and hers with him. With his return, their love finds intimacy and Guilherme’s obsession to keep Sofia to himself increases.

14. Come Down Molly (2015)

“With great power comes great responsibility.” But, this is just for Spiderman, because he did have great powers. For us, normal human beings, there is only responsibility, without any power! Molly is finding it hard to keep up with her increasing responsibilities. She, recently, became a mother and due to the lack of support from her husband, who just seems more distant to her, she decides to take some time off. When a group of old high school friends invite her on a weekend trip, she agrees. There she lets go of her shell and indulges in all sorts of enjoyments. But, in the end, she has to decide for herself. Is this the person she wants to change into?

13. Angelica (2015)

Set in Victorian London, this film tells the story of Constance. She falls in love with Dr Joseph Barton and after some time they get married. Their relationship grows more passionate with time and Constance meets a sexual awakening in her married life. But, their pleasures come to an end when Constance gives birth to their daughter, Angelica. The mother and daughter had almost died in childbirth. Due to these complications, the doctors advised the couple to abstain. While it seems easy to do in the beginning, as time passes the husband and wife find themselves frustrated. To add to their problems, there is a malevolent presence in their house.

12. Bound (2015)

40-year-old Michelle Mulan is rather frustrated with her life because she does not get any sexual satisfaction from her boyfriend. Her life completely turns around when Michelle meets a man called Ryan Black in a restaurant. Though much younger than her, Ryan manages to entice Michelle into a world of pleasure she has been craving for. He introduces her to BDSM and this completely changes Michelle’s perspective on sex. However, after a few days go by, she slowly comes to realize that Ryan is a predator and there are many dark secrets in his life which he is hiding from her. ‘Bound’ has ample skin show and despite having a rather predictable plot, it never fails to entertain.

11. The Love Inside (2015)

Vaughn is engaged and wants his friends to meet his fiancée before they get married. He arranges for a weekend stay at a rural cabin and invites his friends over. Wondering when his best friend will show up, Vaughn looks forward to revisiting old days and freshening the memories of past. However, his past comes in front of him in an unexpected form when his best friend turns up with Vaughn’s ex-girlfriend. Reminded of the time he spent with his old flame, he wonders if they still have feelings for each other. Thinking about such things is never a good idea because it only further complicates things.

10. Never Forever (2007)

Sophie and her husband Andrew had been trying to have a baby for quite some time. When, time and again, their attempts fail, Andrew becomes depressed about his sterility. Sophie tries to make him feel better by consulting with different doctors about what can be done for them. But, no solution comes to light. Andrew even tries to commit suicide. One day, at the clinic, Sophie sees Jihah Kim, a man who had come to the clinic to become a donor but was rejected because of his illegal immigration to the States. Because the doctors won’t help her, Sophie decides to ask Jihah to help her in having a baby and pays him a hefty amount for his efforts.

9. A Minute’s Silence (2016)

Stella Petersen was an English teacher at a school in a small town. Her tragic, untimely death shakes everyone to the core. As the school observes a minute’s silence for their teacher, one student, in particular, looks back at his time with the teacher. For Christian, Stella hadn’t just been a teacher. During the summer, they had been involved with each other. The age difference is considerably low between them, they had found common grounds that attracted them to each other. But the romantic summer that they spent together came to an end with Stella’s death.

8. Stripped To Kill (1987)

A 1980s sexploitation film, ‘Stripped To Kill’ is something you can enjoy while watching, but there is not much in this film you can take back. The central character of this film is a policewoman called Cody who works undercover at Los Angeles’ Skid Row. She and her partner Heineman witness a stripper, Angel, being murdered, and to look into the matter more precisely, Cody herself takes a job at a strip club. The two of them start investigating, and their prime suspect becomes another stripper called Roxanne, who had a romantic affiliation with Angel. Matters get further complicated when Heineman and Cody end up sleeping together and later fight. However, their investigations lead them to a shocking truth which changes their perspective about the murder in question. Yes, the film is sleazy in certain parts, and there is hardly any artistic merit to it. But you simply cannot deny its entertainment quotient.

7. Extramarital (1998)

‘Extramarital’ has a great recipe for making a solid erotic thriller. The central character of the film is a woman called Elizabeth who leaves her high-paying job to become a professional writer. The editor of the fashion magazine she works at wants her to come up with an interesting story, and for this, she ends up travelling to San Francisco. There, she comes across an older lady called Ann who is having a romantic relationship with a man much younger than her. Elizabeth decides that this could be a great story for her magazine, but before she can proceed any further, Ann is found brutally murdered. A tape recording from Ann reaches Elizabeth and the contents of it send her investigating into the case. As Elizabeth keeps learning more about the case, she keeps falling into a rabbit hole of dark secrets, lies, and deceit. This film is highly entertaining, and if you’re looking for something with thrills and a lot of sex, there’s hardly a better option than ‘Extramarital’.

6. Felix and Meira (2014)

Meira lives in Montreal with her husband and her daughter. Her society is Orthodox Jewish which places a lot of constraints and expectations on her. Meira is already dissatisfied with her married life and doesn’t want to have more children, considering that women in her community have a bunch of children. Her husband rebukes her for not having an understanding of the rules set for the community. After all this frustration that she receives from her husband, it becomes quite obvious why she finds herself attracted to another man. Felix had been mourning the death of his father when he met Meira. Seeing that he wasn’t someone who was married and had children, she realised that he didn’t submit to the standards of society. Soon, they begin an affair.

5. Natasha (2015)

This film is based on a collection of short stories called ‘Natasha and Other Stories’ written by David Bezmozgis who also directed the film. It shows the struggle of Mark Berman in trying to stay away from Natasha. Mark was an ideal boy, focused on his work and though always shied away from taking any significant responsibilities. His uncle marries a woman from Moscow, who arrives with her 14-year-old daughter. Mark’s parents, to change his slack behaviour, make him take care of her, considering that she is new in town and doesn’t know anyone. As Mark spends more time with Natasha, he comes to know about her past that just seems too scandalous for a teenager. Even though Mark is hesitant at first, a romance soon develops between the two of them.

4. The Wonderpill (2015)

This film is another instance of careful what you wish for. Athena suffers from painful headaches which justifies why her sex drive is on an all-time low. However, this doesn’t sit well with her boyfriend who wants to get things back to normal. He tricks Athena into taking a pill that will cure her migraines. The placebo effect sets well with Athena and she is cured, but the pill wasn’t really for the headaches. It was for enhancing her libido. While initially, her boyfriend enjoys her new state, he soon becomes frustrated when there seems to be no end for her drives.

3. Gia (1998)

‘Gia’ is a made-for-TV film by HBO which chronicles the life of one of the most iconic models of all time, Gia Carangi. Popularly known as the first-ever supermodel, Carangi comes to New York when she is quite young to pursue a career in the world of fashion. An iconic agent and a former model herself, Wilhelmina Cooper takes a fancy to her and helps her reach the pinnacles of success in the world of fashion modelling. However, Carangi completely loses all self-control after the death of Cooper and starts using narcotics. During this time, she also gets tangled into a romantic relationship with a make-up artist called Linda after both of them work for a nude photoshoot together. The film then follows Carangi as she goes on a downward spiral and eventually tests positive for HIV. Angelina Jolie‘s brilliant performance brings out the inherent sexuality in Carangi and also the tragic parts of her life with equal gusto. She ended up bagging the Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award at the Golden Globes for her performance in ‘Gia’.

2. The Virgin Suicides (1999)

‘The Virgin Suicides’ is the first feature film helmed by director Sofia Coppola, and with this film itself, she managed to seal her position as a tour de force in Hollywood. The film begins with a group of boys who have grown up together, who are now men, discussing their childhood. The film then shifts to the past and we see that the centre of interest of these boys is the five Lisbon daughters who are their neighbours. The girls live under the watchful eyes of their parents and thus it becomes rather difficult to even approach them. Coppola brilliantly captures the voyeuristic tendencies of teenage boys who try to get close to these girls. One of the sisters shockingly kills herself, and this incident further creates a distance between the Lisbons and the entire neighbourhood. As the story moves forward, we realize that each of these girls’ lives is shrouded in tragedy. The film brilliantly captures the eerie nature of the story and communicates a lot without using much dialogue.

