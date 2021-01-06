Since its inception on March 25, 2002, ‘The Bachelor’ has been producing entertaining content courtesy of the interesting personalities and their dynamic with the leading man. In season 25, ABC’s hit dating reality series introduced to the world the show’s first-ever Black Bachelor, Matt James, who hopes to find his one true love on season 25. A North Carolina native, Matt is a real estate broker and charity founder.

Over 30 drop-dead gorgeous women with different backgrounds have come to win the heart of the 28-year-old real estate broker and entrepreneur. Rachael Kirkconnell is emerging as one of the strongest contenders on the show, considering her grace and fascinating personality. The longtime fans of the show have been curious to know more about her. Well, here’s everything you should know about Rachael Kirkconnell.

Rachael Kirkconnell: Age and Background

Rachael Kirkconnell hails from Cumming, the exurban city in Forsyth County, Georgia. Coming from a close-knit family, the 24-year-old is truly all heart, and her circle of friends can vouch for this fact. Self-admittedly, Rachael goes gaga over a good movie, fine wine, and charcuterie boards. However, what she does not express outright is how much she loves globetrotting. She often shares pictures of her visits to Florida, New York, California, Chicago, Louisiana, Las Vegas, North Carolina, Alabama, and Saint John (of the three main U.S Virgin Islands) with her plentiful followers.

The charm on Rachael’s face seems to spring from the abundant love she receives from the people around her and her furry friends, who she is most thankful for. As confessed to ‘The Bachelor’ community, she wholeheartedly admits that love alone is her driving force as “Life can be hard and really difficult and dark at times, but if you have someone by your side that loves you more than they love themselves, that makes it all worth it in the end.” The “southern sweetheart” believes this for romantic and as well as non-romantic relationships of her life.

Rachael Kirkconnell: Education and Profession

Rachael Kirkconnell surely loves to pass her free time by doodling, but the talent also came in handy when Rachael had to take up a career path. While graduating from Georgia College & State University, she honed her artistic skills from this public liberal arts university, located in Milledgeville, Georgia. Rachael excelled in her field, and she is now an adept graphic designer.

The DIY projects shared by her are nothing short of impressive. While her professional life seems to be established well, the “hopeless romantic” is still on the lookout for emotional stability, sincerely wishing Matt James to be the one for her.

