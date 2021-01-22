‘Ragnarok’ is a tribute to Thor: the esteemed God of Thunder, who pop culture fans recognize as a beloved character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the show is a deviation from the Avengers storyline and directly refers to the Norse mythology where the origin of the legend lies. The series showcases Thor being reincarnated as a young boy named Magne, who has to save the planet from being destroyed.

The source of damage happens to be a row of factories owned by the Jutul family, who are actually giants disguised as mortal humans. Hence, the story of ‘Ragnarok’ unfurls in the fictional Norwegian town of Edda, frequently tormented by the climate change and pollution caused by the devious Jutuls. Season 1 of the mythological series premiered in early 2020, and since then, fans have been curious to know the details about ‘Ragnarok’ season 2. Well, here’s everything you need to know!

Ragnarok Season 2 Release Date

‘Ragnarok’ season 1 released on January 31, 2020, on Netflix. It consists of six episodes with a runtime of 39-48 minutes each. The first season performed exceptionally well, striking a perfect balance between electrifying action sequences and a message that encourages climate awareness. It also accurately portrayed the Norse myth, which is why fans had been hoping for more.

In March 2020, a few weeks after its premiere on the platform, Netflix confirmed the show’s renewal for a second season. The production on the second season commenced in September 2020, but there has been no official update regarding its release. However, one can certainly hope that it won’t take too long since the filming is already underway and might wrap up soon. If everything goes accordingly, we expect ‘Ragnarok’ season 2 to release sometime in the latter half of 2021.

OH MY GODS. Stop what you're doing! Production of Ragnarok season 2 has⚡ finally⚡ begun ⚡ pic.twitter.com/5AiP7EHeId — Netflix Nordic (@NetflixNordic) September 2, 2020

Ragnarok Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

David Stakston leads the cast as Magne Seier, a reincarnation of Thor, the valiant god of thunder. Jonas Strand Gravli portrays Laurits Seier, Magne’s frivolous brother. Herman Tømmeraas essays the role of Fjor, a teenager who is actually a member of the Jutul family of Jötunn from Norse mythology. Theresa Frostad Eggesbø plays Saxa, the teenage daughter of the Jutul family. Emma Bones stars as Gry, who is the romantic interest of both Magne and Fjor.

Other cast members include Henriette Steenstrup as Turid Seier, Macody Lund as Ran, and Ylva Bjørkås Thedin as Isolde. Almost all the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the coming season. Gísli Örn Garðarsson might also return as the mighty Vidar since the character’s death has not yet been confirmed.

Ragnarok Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the intense season finale, Magne finally defeats Vidar, the leader of the Jutul family. He manages to harness Thor’s power at the last minute, sending waves of lightning that strike them both down. Fortunately, Magne’s power does not kill him but instead lulls him into a momentary state of unconsciousness. Vidar’s fate, however, is not revealed.

Season 2 would pose more challenges for Magne as he would be facing the rest of the Jutuls. Vidar’s potential death might agitate his family, who would then team up against Magne. The Jutuls might even bring in other gods and giants to assist their mission. Magne’s powers would possibly surge up to new levels, not yet discovered by the young boy. Laurits has been speculated to be Loki’s incarnation, owing to his playful demeanor. If season 2 confirms this fact, the story is sure to hit chaos and conflicts.

