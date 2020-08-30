‘Raised by Wolves’ is a science fiction drama series that revolves around two androids – Mother and Father – who are programmed to raise six human children after crash landing on a planet that is not earth. With foreign dangers lurking in the background, the androids strive to shield their children, even if they have to resort to violent mediums. Created by ‘Prisoners’ scribe Aaron Guzikowski, the dark mystery series marks the television series directorial debut of Sir Ridley Scott, best known for helming ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘The Martian’ and ‘Gladiator.’

It promises to deliver a gripping tale of android explorations coupled with Ridley’s visual and thematic hallmarks. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in series premiere i.e., ‘Raised by Wolves’ episode 1? Well, we are here to help you with that.

Raised by Wolves Episode 1 Release Date

‘Raised by Wolves’ episode 1 will release on September 3, 2020, at 3 am ET on HBO Max, followed by episodes 2 and 3.

Raised by Wolves Cast

Robert Award winner Amanda Collin essays the character of a humanoid android, Mother. She is best known for her performance in ‘Harpiks,’ ‘Alleged,’ and ‘Theo & Den Magiske Talisman.’ Joining her as Marcus is Australian actor Travis Fimmel. You may recognize him as the formidable Ragnar Lothbrok from ‘Vikings’ and Ellis Dove from ‘The Beast.’ The cast also includes ‘Assassin’s Creed: Origins’ voice actor Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath as Campion, Niamh Algar as Sue, Felix Jamieson as Paul, Ethan Hazzard as Hunter, Jordan Loughran as Tempest, Aasiya Shah as Holly, Ivy Wong as Vita, and Matias Varela as Lucius, among others.

Where to Watch Raised by Wolves Episode 1 Online?

You can stream the ‘Raised by Wolves’ on HBO Max’s official website if you are a subscriber. Another way you can watch the show is by logging into the HBO Max app and HBO Go app.

What to Expect From Raised by Wolves Episodes 1, 2, and 3?

The premiere episode is titled ‘Faces.’ Episodes 2 and 3 are titled ‘Infected Memory’ and ‘Lost Paradise’ respectively.

In the premiere episode, we might be introduced to the android couple – Mother and Father – with an appearance resembling that of a human. After the earth becomes inhabitable, we can expect the humanoids to crash land on an alien planet, designated Kepler-22b, with the task of raising six human kids in a manner that is entirely the opposite of that of regular human parents. The Mother might learn from her programmer that the earth was destroyed because of the religious zealotry, which is why she might try to protect the children from embarking upon the religious route. The series premiere might set the base for the Mother and Father’s mission and also showcase how they perceive the limits of humanity and control over humans on their mission.

The second and third episode might focus on the backstories of the rivals of the Kepler-22b residents – the sun-worshiping Mithraic people, especially high-ranking soldiers Marcus and Sue, whose sole mission is to eradicate the existence of androids from the planet. In the first batch of episodes, the android matriarch and patriarch of the family might look out for the Mithraic passengers and might pull out all the stops to save humanity from the demented Mithraic people with the powers vested upon and within her. Also expect a lot of blood, gore, mysterious sounds, sinister atmosphere, and whispers throughout the episodes, until Mother unleashes her powers to full capacity to fulfill her goal and save the children. All the events will be narrated by the youngest of Mother and Father’s children – Campion, who might turn out to be the one to serve their mission.

Check out the official trailer below!

