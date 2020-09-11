‘Raised by Wolves’, HBO Max’s latest sci-fi offering is a thing of beauty: layered storylines, beautiful metaphors, characters with depth and, to add to the mix, strange, mysterious worlds. The show features Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, and Travis Fimmel in starring roles. ‘Raised by Wolves’ chronicles the aftermath of a catastrophic war between the religious Mithraic and atheists, which wipes out life on earth. Mother and Father, two highly-evolved androids, created by the enigmatic Campion, are sent to far-off planet Kepler 22-b to spawn and raise a new generation of atheists.

Raised by Wolves Episode 6 Release Date

The previous episode of ‘Raised by Wolves’, which was released on September 10, 2020, took viewers on a hair-raising journey through Mother’s past and Marcus’ present. Since ‘Raised by Wolves’ episodes are set to premiere each Thursday, in store for us next week are two brand new episodes of the show: ‘Raised by Wolves’ Episode 6, ‘Lost Paradise’ is set to release on September 17, 2020, at sharp 12:01 a.m on HBO Max. Episode 7, ‘Faces’, will also release on the same day.

Raised by Wolves Episode 6: Where to Stream and Watch?

Where to Watch Raised by Wolves Episode 4?

Viewers in the US can stream ‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 1 Episode 4 on HBO Max. Even if you have not signed up HBO Max exclusively, you can subscribe to the streaming service using Hulu account here. Canadian viewers can watch the episode on CraveTV and CTV Sci-Fi Channel. If you are in Australia, you can catch it on Foxtel. HBO Asia will air the episode for viewers in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Raised by Wolves Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 5 took us back in time to witness the creation and evolution of Mother. Campion, the original creator, or programmer, of Mother is revealed to be a Mithraic-born traitor who rebelled against his creed to create Mother. The episode tells the tale of how he programs and converts Mother from the Necromancer killing machine she was created to be into a nurturing, caring maternal figure. After Mother formed an attachment with Campion, he ended up archiving her memories, so as to spare her the pain of loss when she embarks on a mission that sends her worlds away from him. In the coming episode, we may delve further back into Mother’s past with Campion and her Necromancer roots. We may also learn of what transpired for the original programmer after Mother left for Kepler 22-b.

Towards the end of episode 5, we also see Marcus and the rest of the Mithraic finally discovering the settlement where Mother, Father, and the children currently reside and keenly observing it from afar. Episode 6 may likely lead to a showdown between the two factions. Meanwhile, Marcus, aka Caleb, in his newly-minted role as a leader among the Mithraic, has been experiencing strange hallucinations and hearing mysterious voices. Has the once-atheistic Caleb been successfully turned into a believer of Sol? Episode 6 may provide answers.

There’s also an immense amount to uncover about the planet Kepler 22-b. A ghostly apparition of a child resembling Tally appears to multiple people. There’s also a humanoid figure lurking in the background, while constantly keeping an eye on the two androids and their children. Episode 6 may unravel these mysteries once and for all.

Read More: Raised by Wolves Episode 3 Recap and Ending Explained