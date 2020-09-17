Since its premiere on September 3, 2020, Aaron Guzikowski’s ‘Raised by Wolves’ has been garnering a lot of love from the critics and the audiences for Ridley Scott’s bravado world-building, well-rounded characters, and of course, the high-concept visuals. In the latest episode, members of the Mithraic capture Mother and reprogram Father. Mother resorts to mind tricks to lure Marcus into freeing her by asserting that Marcus is, in fact, an atheist in disguise.

When Marcus asks Father to throw Mother in a pit, he surprisingly helps her climb back to safety. As Mother goes free, Marcus tells Sue that he is the orphan boy in the prophecy, and not Campion. Head to the recap, to know more! In case you’re wondering about the release date and other details of ‘Raised by Wolves’ episode 8? Well, we are here to help you with that.

Raised by Wolves Episode 8 Release Date

‘Raised by Wolves’ episode 8 will release on September 24, 2020, at 3 am ET on HBO Max, followed by episode 9. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Mass.’

Where to Watch Raised by Wolves Episode 8 Online?

You can stream the ‘Raised by Wolves’ on HBO Max’s official website if you are a subscriber. Another way you can watch the show is by logging into the HBO Max app and HBO Go app. If you have not signed up HBO Max exclusively, you can subscribe to the streaming service using Hulu account here. Canadian viewers can watch the episode on CraveTV and CTV Sci-Fi Channel. If you are in Australia, you can catch it on Foxtel. HBO Asia will air the episode for viewers in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Raised by Wolves Episode 7 Recap

‘Raised by Wolves’ episode 7 is titled ‘Faces.’

Throughout the episode, there is a drastic oscillation of power from Marcus to Mother. It features paranormal elements ranging from ghosts to strange voices. After resetting Father’s programming to a mere service provider, Marcus begins to mock a tied-up Mother. When she tells him to get away from their land and lives, he scoffs at the suggestion. Mother instigates him by saying that she is aware that Marcus is a secret atheist because of the scar on his face. Marcus hears constant voices inside his head that tell him to free Mother. He battles against them and orders Father to drag Mother to a distant land.

The force of the voices in Marcus’ head begins to overpower his consciousness, and he begins to hallucinate. On Marcus’ orders, Father throws Mother in a pit only to catch her back, much to her delight. As she leaves, Mother promises Father that she will come back. Meanwhile, Marcus is lying on the floor with a slashed belly, still fighting the voices. When Sue tells Marcus that they should take Campion and leave, Marcus tells her that he is the chosen one. Elsewhere, Tally’s ghost forces Campion to take his own life, but he retaliates.

