TV shows like ‘Fleabag‘ have proven that comedy can be used to portray important themes and help viewers empathize with the experiences that a certain demographic faces. While ‘Fleabag’ is generally about female rage, ‘Ramy‘ is a show that attempts to subvert stereotypical portrayals of American Muslims. While most depictions portray Muslims negatively, ‘Ramy’ has received critical acclaim for humanizing (not glorifying or negatively stereotyping) the American Muslim experience.

The show follows Ramy Hassan, a first-generation American Muslim living in a politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. He is shown to be on a “spiritual journey” and constantly feels stuck between his religion’s views on morality and the millennial attitude of life without consequences. Apart from that, his dating life is also explored.

The series is created by Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher, and Ryan Welch. Ramy Youssef also stars in the series as the titular character. Interestingly, Ramy got the idea of the show when he would take breaks to pray at Paramount Studios while working there. Youssef is a comedian, actor, and writer of Egyptian descent. Raised in Rutherford, New Jersey, ‘Ramy’ is inspired by a lot of his own experiences. Some of the other characters on the show include Mohammad Amer, Hiam Abbass, Dave Merheje, Amr Waked, and several others.

Where is Ramy Filmed?

‘Ramy’ is almost entirely set in New Jersey. However, it is not limited to that. “Maybe it’s kind of the nicer suburbs in Paterson or something, but it’s not really tied to anywhere too specific,” Ramy told nj.com, “I just kind of wanted the Jersey feel.” Moreover, he also shares how he wanted to faithfully represent the New Jersey experience. “I probably have just as hard of a time defending New Jersey as I do defending Muslims. They are two very misunderstood groups, and to kind of pair them together is just a very natural fit and I think it’s important for the show,” he says. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where filming for the show takes place.

New York

While ‘Ramy’ is set in New Jersey and tries to faithfully narrate the experiences of New Jersey residents, the show is not filmed there. Instead, most of it is filmed in New York. A large portion of the show is filmed in Queens according to local sources. For instance, an integral location of the show is filmed at the Islamic Unity and Cultural Center in Astoria, Queens.

Egyptian film star @AmrWaked took a break from filming his hit TV show Ramy in New York City and dropped by my house in Georgetown, Washington DC. Amr is as nice as he is talented. Thanks @soltanlife pic.twitter.com/NiWjco8fTD — سلطان سعود القاسمي (@SultanAlQassemi) November 13, 2019

Interestingly, a few scenes set in a mosque were actually filmed at a church. These scenes had been shot at the Reformed Church in Staten Island. Apart from that, a few local sources revealed how filming was also carried out on Coney Island Avenue and Ditmas Avenue in Brooklyn. Have a look:

In addition, #Ramy filming location 11/5/2019

Coney Island ave, bet. Newkirk and Ditmas av in

Brooklyn, NY#rerevues #brooklynrealtymarket pic.twitter.com/VcY4vC8GCD — Brooklyn Realty Market 🏢 (@rerevues) October 31, 2019

FIlming also too place on 12th Avenue. Take a look:

@olv RAMY filming in NYC today on 12th Ave between 1st & Ave. A.

couldn't take a pic, phone died. pic.twitter.com/yC00PtluS5 — Shelly Kay (@ShellyKaynyc) October 23, 2018

Plus, a few scenes had also been filmed at Milk and Honey coffee shop in Brooklyn, according to the post attached below. The post attached after that reveals how filming was carried out at Westminster Road, Coney Island, Newkirk Avenue, and Stratford Road.

Detailed list of locations for filming #Ramy 11/05 pic.twitter.com/VUQVabN9d3 — Brooklyn Realty Market 🏢 (@rerevues) November 4, 2019

