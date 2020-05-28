Ramy Youssef Net Worth 2020

Ramy Youssef is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. Most known for starring in his own comedy show ‘Ramy,’ which has even earned him a Golden Globe Award, Ramy has become a household name. With his hard work and determination, he has been able to overcome all the obstacles that have come his way, especially the biases in the entertainment industry, and has found major success. Curious to know about his career trajectory and net worth? Keep scrolling!

How Did Ramy Youssef Earn His Money?

While Ramy was in college, he started performing sketch comedy, which gave rise to his interest in the comedic and acting world. Following this, he starting pursuing a carer in the industry, and in 2012, at the age of 21, he was able to make his debut on television with a lead role in the sitcom ‘See Dad Run’ on Nick at Nite. During his time on the show, he shadowed the writers’ room, which helped him get a better understanding of how the show business actually worked. He has taken this experience forward and has even brought it to his own show.

After his debut, Ramy appeared in shows like ‘Above Average Presents,’ ‘Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn,’ and ‘Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street.’ In 2017, he also landed a recurring role in the hit TV series ‘Mr. Robot’ as Samar Swailem. Along with all this, Ramy even has a couple of acting credits in movies. In 2016, he appeared in the movie ‘Why Him?’ and a couple of years after that, he could be seen in the film ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.’ Even though his roles in the movies were small, it did get him a lot of exposure.

In 2017, Ramy made his debut in late-night television by appearing on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ where he performed a stand-up routine. His routine gained him a lot of praise and appreciation.

In 2019 when Ramy got his own show on Hulu, he was able to find massive success. Not only is he the star of the self-titled show, but he is also the creator, writer, and executive producer of it. The comedy-drama is praised for its accurate portrayal of American Muslims, especially when pop culture usually depicts them as the bad guys or just shows them in gray areas. For his role as Ramy Hassan on ‘Ramy,’ in 2020, Ramy received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Ramy Youssef Net Worth 2020

With all his work and credits combined, Ramy Youssef has been able to accumulate an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2020. But, as his series and career have only just started gaining traction, we’re sure that his net worth will increase extensively in the coming years.

