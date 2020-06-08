Most of the stars we meet in TLC‘s ‘My 600-lb Life’ are morbidly obese due to underlying emotional issues or past trauma. However, Randy Statum, who featured in the show’s fourth season had none of these problems. And still, when he first appeared in the series, he was on the verge of mental and physical collapse. So, did he manage to turn around his life? And what was his story? And how is he doing now? Read on to find out.

Randy Statum My 600-lb Life Journey

A native of Texas, Randy is from Hardin, which is quite close to Dr. Nowzaradan’s office in Houston. When he first met the celebrity surgeon, the star weighed a massive 640 pounds. However, his backstory was quite unusual. When Randy was young, he used to be athletic. His dad used to regularly coach at youth team sports. But since this required Randy to grow big, he started eating as much as he wanted. But things became complicated when his incessant binge-ing led to obesity eventually.

When he was in the sixth grade, he weighed 180 pounds and by graduation, he had hit the 300 pounds mark. At 22, he married Danielle, and at this time, he weighed 400 pounds. They divorced and Randy continued accumulating pounds. By the time, he decided to consult Dr. Now, his weight had become unmanageable. He was sad, depressed, and the additional mass led to him suffering from lymphedema.

When Dr. Now examined him, he gave Randy a goal of losing 40 lbs to get a go-ahead for the surgery. In his episode, the star said: “I want to do this and get my daughter back, but even if I lose another 40 pounds I don’t know if it’s enough to get the surgery, so it’s hard to get motivated.” But once Randy started with his sessions, he displayed his willingness and dedication for change. He was able to meet the benchmark set by Dr. Now and was approved for the weight loss surgery. He cut down his weight by 45% and weighed 350 pounds by the end of his episode.

Where is Randy Statum Now?

After his surgery, Randy continued to shed pounds, and today, he is a completely changed man. Until recently, he had been posting updates about his life on his Facebook page. But for some unknown reasons, his profile is no more available. However, Starcasm wrote about his progress in January 2020 and they picked up a couple of his recent pictures when he was still active on social media. Check out two of them below:

On the personal front, Randy’s journey had some pleasant surprises for him. He met the love of his life Jennifer, who shares his passion for hunting. In 2019, Randy became an uncle, with his sister Danielle welcoming a beautiful baby girl to the fam! Well, we are extremely happy that Randy has come such a long way in the few years, following his first appearance in the reality show. And we hope, he continues to stay firm in his goals in all the years to come!

