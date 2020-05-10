Following a tumultuous 12th season, ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ finally wrapped up with its finale on April 26, 2020. Across the episodes, we have seen the ugly spat between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams taking a bitter turn. To top it all, the feud was initiated by Phaedra. Then, there’s this never-ending drama between Nene Leakes vs. Kenya Moore and Todd Tucker vs. Mama Joyce.

Toward the end, we see that Kandi has figured out her work-life balance while Kenya and Marc are separated but decide to stick with counseling. Eva’s battles with ex Kevin McCall regarding custody are over and Cynthia sets her wedding date to October 10, 2020. Porsha and Dennis are engaged but they still have to finalize a wedding date. NeNe has launched a new single.

So where does that leave the ladies of Los Angeles? Of course, their stories will continue in an upcoming season 13. But before that, we also have a three-part reunion, which will span over three weeks. Although the episodes were filmed virtually, there’s no dearth of drama — and we cannot wait to witness the ladies spilling some juicy tidbits. Let’s now check out when we will get to see RHOA Season 12 Reunion Part 1.

When is Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 24 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 12 Episode 24 is slated to release on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo Tv.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 24 Spoilers

In the first part of the reunion, Kenya gives us an update on her current relationship status with Marc. There’s a major clash between NeNe and Eva when the latter learns the real reason behind Nene’s apology tour. Marlo and Tanya also join the session and lend insights on the drama that ensued in Toronto and Greece. Porsha vents out her fury while questioning Kenya’s loyalties.

In one of the sneak peek clips, host Andy Cohen is seen having a tough time handling the screaming match between Eva Marcille and NeNe Leakes. While NeNe says, “You just wanted to save that plum and turn it into a peach and nobody is going to help you today”, Eva responds: “I was on the red carpet. You were trying to get on when I met you, sweetheart.” NeNe counters back: “Nobody cares about you being on the carpet 17 years ago!” She continues: “You didn’t save 17 dollars, okay? Don’t anybody care. You were broke when you came to Atlanta. I’ve been on the cover of magazines, too. All you talk about is Top Model! And that was the last time you were on top!”

Finally, Andy has to put both on mute. You can also check out the explosive preview here.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 24 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is a Bravo Tv show, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. You can also head to their site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have numerous options open to them like Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 11 of the show, while Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the latest episodes on the platform.

